Australian sports fans should be presented with a massive dilemma at 8pm on Thursday night.
The emphasis in that sentence is on the word "should" because clearly many aren't.
Rather annoyingly, two monumental sporting contests have been scheduled to begin at precisely the same moment, albeit 16,986 kilometres apart (thanks Google).
One is among the oldest of rivalries, steeped in history and a defining bond between its two competing nations.
The other could not be more modern, a competition only recently emerging onto a prime time stage and virtually inconceivable as a ratings winner as little as a decade ago.
On the face of it, Old Trafford Cricket Ground and the Sydney Olympic Stadium share little in common.
The former, located off the A5014 Talbot Road in the south-west Manchester suburb which shares its name, was opened in 1857.
The latter was completed 142 years later for the event which dominates naming rights for its surrounds, located as it is between Olympic Boulevard and Edwin Flack Avenue in Sydney Olympic Park, deep in the metropolis that is the western suburbs of Australia's largest city.
One of their few shared characteristics is having sold out to sponsorship, the former now going by the full name of Emirates Old Trafford and its antipodean cousin subsequently renamed Accor Stadium - airlines and hotels having much to gain from promoting such venues as holiday destinations.
At 8pm on Thursday the Australian women's soccer team kickoff their FIFA World Cup campaign against the Republic of Ireland in Sydney while the Australian men's cricket team take on England in the Fourth Ashes Test in Manchester.
The Ashes needs little hyping. Nor do I need to repeat the scoreline, but I'm going to do it anyway. Having looked done and dusted after Australia edged the first two thrilling Tests, England's similarly-tight win at Headingley has the series poised at 1-2 meaning another home win at Old Trafford would take it to a rarely seen winner-takes-all decider at The Oval.
Similarly, the FIFA Women's World Cup should not need hyping.
It will be the biggest sporting event hosted on Australian soil since the 2000 Olympics reached a climax as Cathy Freeman united a nation at the same Sydney venue hosting the Matildas' opener.
That game has sold out. So did the team's final warm-up match against France on Friday when an Australian record women's soccer attendance of 50,629 packed into Melbourne's Marvel Stadium.
According to FIFA, the 2019 Women's World Cup broke numerous viewing records worldwide, with 1.12 billion people watching the matches and the USA v Netherlands final attracting 82.18 million. The 2023 edition is expected to surpass these figures.
However, there is a widely shared belief that the Australian public - and particularly its politicians - will jump on the Sam Kerr bandwagon for the next month and then immediately revert back to overlooking the country's most played sport as places like Tasmania renew campaigns for a third major footy stadium despite having no respectable rectangular soccer venues.
The Australian Sports Commission's national survey on participation levels, released in April, found soccer led the way with 1.1 million players and yet the ASC's annual reports show it receives less funding than sports such as hockey, basketball and sailing.
In a splendid open letter to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the website frontpagefootball.net, journalist Caydn Foley wrote: "Despite being the most played sport in Australia, the lack of funding football has received by the Australian Government has seen numerous issues arise in the sport at both a grassroots and professional level.
"Now is the perfect time for the Australian Government to assist Football Australia in helping the sport take its next step and allow the nation to be seen as an equal to other top nations participating in the world game."
Whether Kerr reaches Freeman levels of public admiration at the Sydney Olympic Stadium remains to be seen but the opportunity is there to achieve comparable Australian sporting immortality.
Like Freeman 23 years ago, Kerr and her teammates will face hurdles of a social, political and prejudicial persuasion because many Aussies remain unconvinced.
As one footy-mad colleague responded when asked whether he would be watching The Ashes or the World Cup on Thursday: "What World Cup?"
