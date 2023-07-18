The Examiner
Local Government requires reform

July 18 2023 - 10:32am
THIS State Government has again failed to deliver true Local Government reform with no forced amalgamations. Local Government requires reform and a rethink of how services are provided. Over the years, more and more Federal and State Government services have been delegated to councils in Tasmania. Child Care and Health Services are clearly the remit of the Federal and State Governments, yet many councils are delivering these services. These services should be transferred back to the body responsible for them under our constitution, either the State or Federal Governments. If having 29 councils is sustainable, then the grants used to prop up the councils need to be ceased, thus allowing them to show how sustainable they can be. The noise in the media is largely from the elected representatives or General Managers who are protecting their fiefdoms. With raising rates above the CPI, now is not the time to raise the drawbridge on amalgamations.

