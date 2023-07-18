THIS State Government has again failed to deliver true Local Government reform with no forced amalgamations. Local Government requires reform and a rethink of how services are provided. Over the years, more and more Federal and State Government services have been delegated to councils in Tasmania. Child Care and Health Services are clearly the remit of the Federal and State Governments, yet many councils are delivering these services. These services should be transferred back to the body responsible for them under our constitution, either the State or Federal Governments. If having 29 councils is sustainable, then the grants used to prop up the councils need to be ceased, thus allowing them to show how sustainable they can be. The noise in the media is largely from the elected representatives or General Managers who are protecting their fiefdoms. With raising rates above the CPI, now is not the time to raise the drawbridge on amalgamations.
Jason Horton, Devon Hills
THE jailing of an environmentalist exposes the flaws in our justice system. The logging practices by the forestry industry have been controversial for decades. Logging our native forests is even more controversial. It's also poor business practice since global markets only now want timber sourced from plantation forests. Why else has native forest logging ceased elsewhere in the country? It should also cease in Tasmania. Logging our ancient forests is a known contributor to our rapidly changing climate, and anyone who doubts man-made climate change is happening all around us nowadays cannot have been paying attention. The evidence is there for all to see every evening on our TV screens. Extreme heat in the northern hemisphere, extreme flooding in parts of Asia, and melting ice of both the Arctic and Antarctic. None of these extreme events are 'normal', nor are they one-off events. They are occurring every year and more frequently. Yet when an environmentalist who has campaigned for years to highlight the risks we all face if governments continue to ignore them and actively chooses to still support the industries that exacerbate these risks, she's sentenced to three months in prison. Shame on a government, and a legal system, that has enabled such a travesty to be possible.
Anne Layton-Bennett, Swan Bay
The Emergency Services number in Australia is 'triple zero', 000, but we have many visitors from around the world, including the UK, where the number is 999; New Zealand, 111 and the USA, where the number is 911.
I recall an accident just along the street from a friend in Hobart when I was staying there on a visit. We heard the bang! I directed my American friend to call emergency services while I went to attend to the injured as best I could.
Although a resident for many years, he had never interacted with emergency services, knew the number was not 911 and tried repeatedly to dial 999.
As these numbers are not used for anything else in Australia, it seems prudent, and in these high-tech days, quite possible to redirect those numbers to triple zero or at least have a recorded message informing people of the local emergency services numbers.
Robert Stonjek, Kings Meadows
ANOTHER shop in the CBD is going, and soon, apart from coffee and nails, there won't be much to go there for! Apparently, the reason is the rent which is high. Surely it would be better for landlords to keep, or even drop, rents so that they had money coming in rather than empty premises on which they still have to pay rates?
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
I question Dorset Mayor Greg Howard's recent comments on ABC Radio. By his own admission, the mayor was a state Liberal Party member and former President of the now-dissolved North-East branch. He claimed one reason for his resignation was the current Liberal Party government would not help him with ongoing Local Government issues.
Does Mayor Howard recognise this could be perceived as a conflict of interest?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
