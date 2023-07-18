Local Government requires reform

THE jailing of an environmentalist exposes the flaws in our justice system. The logging practices by the forestry industry have been controversial for decades. Logging our native forests is even more controversial. It's also poor business practice since global markets only now want timber sourced from plantation forests. Why else has native forest logging ceased elsewhere in the country? It should also cease in Tasmania. Logging our ancient forests is a known contributor to our rapidly changing climate, and anyone who doubts man-made climate change is happening all around us nowadays cannot have been paying attention. The evidence is there for all to see every evening on our TV screens. Extreme heat in the northern hemisphere, extreme flooding in parts of Asia, and melting ice of both the Arctic and Antarctic. None of these extreme events are 'normal', nor are they one-off events. They are occurring every year and more frequently. Yet when an environmentalist who has campaigned for years to highlight the risks we all face if governments continue to ignore them and actively chooses to still support the industries that exacerbate these risks, she's sentenced to three months in prison. Shame on a government, and a legal system, that has enabled such a travesty to be possible.