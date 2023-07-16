What was different about the sight of a small group of happy children riding their bikes in the sunshine, was that some of their mothers were also taking their first tentative pedals on a bicycle.
The women and children were drawn from Launceston's Eritrean and Afghan communities and through an initiative of the Afghan Women's Friendship Group and the Bicycle Network, will be learning how to ride for exercise and transport.
Yvette Hallam, a mosaic artist and a volunteer with the Women's Friendship group came to know the Afghan community through an art project that she created.
A lot of the women in the Friendship Group are refugees some who have arrived as early as last year, Ms Hallam said.
The early arrivals are "still finding their way and settling into their new life here", she said.
Ms Hallam said what they appreciate most about Tasmania is how green everything is, how friendly everyone is and how safe they feel.
"They have this incredible feeling of feeling safe here in Tasmania," Ms Hallam said.
At a picnic, they asked the women what they would like to learn. The women replied that they'd love to learn how to swim and learn to ride a bike.
Ms Hallam, who grew up in Central Queensland, said that those two activities were a big part of her own childhood.
"To know that these women had never had that opportunity to learn these things really hit home. So I wanted to see what could I do to help?"
Ms Hallam met Ms Burton through the Bicycle Network and created these bike riding sessions for the community.
Bicycle Network runs a statewide program called Back on Your Bike which has been running for 18 months.
Sally Burton from the Bicycle Network said it was aimed at a broad spectrum of society and hoped to get more adults riding bikes for exercise, recreation and transport.
They've also received donated bikes from the Door of Hope and funding from Soroptimist International to fix up the bikes, and buy new tires and new helmets.
"Once the ladies now have got some confidence and know how to ride a bike, they can have a bike for free and have their own bike to own and to keep to themselves," Ms Hallam said.
Fatima Mohammadi from the group who is on her fourth lesson, said that she loved riding a bicycle and felt "perfect" on it.
She said it was a chance for her to improve her knowledge and skills.
The program now wants to get a "steady flow" of secondhand bikes for people who are coming through the program, Ms Burton said.
"The big thing is they will gain independence and self confidence," Ms Hallam said.
"Being able to ride a bike, it gives them a bit of transport as well.
"It's a very cost effective transport and much easier than learning to drive a car."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
