Bicycle Network and the Women's Friendship group create bicycle lessons for refugee women

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
July 16 2023 - 5:30pm
Participants and organisers attend a bike riding lesson from the Women's Friendship Group and the Bicycle Network. Picture by Craig George.
Participants and organisers attend a bike riding lesson from the Women's Friendship Group and the Bicycle Network. Picture by Craig George.

What was different about the sight of a small group of happy children riding their bikes in the sunshine, was that some of their mothers were also taking their first tentative pedals on a bicycle.

