Local and international beauty queens descended on Launceston this weekend for the World Supermodel Production and Miss Teen Australia finals.
More than 27 models from over 10 countries took part in the competitions, aiming to showcase the remarkable beauty, grace, and intelligence of young women from around the world.
Miss Teen Australia national director and World Supermodel Production Australasia producer Sue Rees said it's been her dream to host the competitions in Tasmania.
"It's wonderful to be able to put Tasmania on the world stage," Ms Rees said.
"It is the first time the international competition has come to Launceston in particular.
"Many of our girls can't get over how beautiful and pristine Tasmania is, which is just lovely feedback."
Ms Rees said the finals were far from mere beauty competitions, providing the girls a platform to empower and inspire others.
"These trips are trips of a lifetime," she said.
"They take the girls out of their comfort zone, teach them to meet and make friends with people from different nationalities, are educational, and enable them to grow and build their confidence."
Launceston local and World Supermodel Production competitor Leah Ellings said she had enjoyed the experience so far.
"You meet so many new people during the trip," she said.
"It helps you break out of your shell. I think it's really good."
The 17-year-old encouraged any young girl interested in the competitions to give them a shot.
"Believe in yourself, and have a go," she said.
"I was pretty nervous when I first started, but it is so worthwhile.
"It doesn't matter what age you are, just believe you can do it, and you're gonna fit in."
The World Supermodel Production and Miss Teen Australia crowning and presentation night takes place on Tuesday, July 18, at 7.30pm.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
