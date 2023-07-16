Residents of a road often used by B-double trucks want people to know: "don't drive it unless you have to".
A windy, dippy Birralee Road has evolved from being used for rural access to a freight route.
Carol Nash has lived on the road for nearly 20 years and has had four large trucks go through her property during that time.
"Probably three months ago I had a truck drive through my front and knock my brick walls down in the gate," Miss Nash said.
"I only had to be sitting in the driveway in a car ready to come out ... or checking the letter box and I would have been killed.
"It's absolutely ridiculous the speed they come around these corners for the kind of road we've got."
A year ago, residents put forward a petition requesting the speed limit be reduced to 60 kilometres.
The Commissioner for Transport announced earlier this year the speed limit through Birralee would be reduced from 100 km to 80.
Residents say signs were meant to go up in May, however a Department of State Growth spokesperson said it would happen in August.
The spokesperson said upgrades for road widening, shoulder sealing and surface upgrades to Birralee Road were penciled in under the Northern Roads Package.
They said the southern section upgrades were being designed and would be advertised for tender in late 2023, while the northern section of Birralee Road and Frankford Road will follow.
Miss Nash said the road needed more than widening, with dips around 20-30 centimeters across on a corner near her property.
Another resident, Torey Taylor said the northern section was less than five metres wide meaning two trucks couldn't pass each other.
"And in one spot a car and a truck can't pass each other," Ms Taylor said.
"You have to be prepared to have two wheels in the gravel when you've got trucks approaching you and in my car I have had to have two wheels [on gravel], to know that a truck can pass safely.
"Don't drive it unless you have to."
On top of being a freight route, there are also two school busses with stops along Birralee Road.
Saskia, who also lives on Birralee Road, said it was dotted with concealed entrances and school bus stops with no adequate parking to pick up children.
"There are no road signs to alert people to the curve in the road forcing them towards my property, followed by a residential entrance and then the narrow Brushy Rivulet Bridge, when travelling towards Westbury," Ms Saskia said.
Ms Taylor said trucks used Birralee Road as an alternative to the East Tamar Highway.
"Why can't they go on that section [of the East Tamar Highway], why are they coming through here just to save a few minutes on Birralee Road but to do that they're flying through here," Ms Taylor said.
To exit her driveway, Ms Nash said she roles down the window to listen for trucks flying by to avoid a collision.
"You can't just pull out of my driveway," Miss Nash said.
"I have to pull out of my driveway to go across the road, park at the bus stop, walk back and shut the gate.
"It's just ridiculous."
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
