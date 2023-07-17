A unique film festival focused on cycling is opening its Australian tour in Launceston next month in a feast of short movies for the two-wheel devotee.
The ninth ever Big Bike Film Night - which celebrates cycling in "all its glorious shapes and forms" and began in 2015 - will launch in Launceston on Tuesday, August 8.
On its Australian tour, the Film Night will head from Launceston to Perth, taking on 26 locations and 29 screenings from August 8 to October 31.
With the goal of bringing the love of cycling to cinemas, Big Bike presents an array of international films specifically selected by New Zealander Brett Cotter, who curates the festival.
Mr Cotter said it was an honour to be opening the Australian Tour in Launceston next month.
"Each year I set out with just one goal: to bring together the best cycling short films from around the world for our audiences," Mr Cotter said.
"This collection is awe-inspiring and celebrates the fun, the adventure, and inspiration that bikes enable."
The 2023 Festival has compiled 10 films, and includes a world premiere, two Australian movies, and an assortment of international works.
Opening the Bike Night is Return to Dillon Cone, a film set and shot in the rugged coastal Kaikura ranges in New Zealand, following a team who have spent five years formulating a dream plan to reach an unridden peak accessible only by river.
The expedition has only one option to get there: taking on the jagged gorges of the Clarence River (Waiau-toa awa) by packraft, and afterwards travelling by mountain bike in their pursuit of summiting the steep shingle-laden slopes of the imposing Dillon Cone.
Also in the treasure chest of films is a young Australian bikepacker's learnings from her scenic trip to Hell; a visually commanding film set in postcard Tuscany following a 74-year old rider who personifies the spirit of cycling; and two Brisbane schools sharing their insights into how they promote active transport within their school community.
"The power of storytelling is at the forefront of what we offer," Mr Cotter said.
"And the belief that the humble bicycle can improve our health, inspire and uplift people with where it can take us.
"The event brings together communities with stories that captivate us, stories that make us think, and most importantly of all- inspiring us to get out and ride."
The Big Bike Film Night screens in Launceston at the Star Theatre, Invermay, on Tuesday, August 8, from 7:00pm.
For more information and to buy tickets visit www.bigbikefilmnight.nz
Declan Durrant
