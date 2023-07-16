A number of Launceston's sporting clubs are looking to spruce up their equipment with their shares of a state government grant supporting "almost every form of sport".
Over 140 sport and active recreation projects across Tasmania will receive a portion of a $1 million Sport and Active Recreation Equipment grants this year.
The 2022-23 program will provide sport and active recreation clubs with between $2,000 and $25,000 to assist with the purchase of additional or replacement equipment.
Several clubs in the region - from the less traditional eight-ball players to the barefoot bowlers - will receive a funding boost from the latest round.
The recipients who received the most in the competitive grants scheme for Launceston and its surrounds are the Launceston Workingmens Club and the Launceston Motocross and Scramble Club - each of which will receive almost $25,000.
Minister for Sport and Recreation Nic Street said the program was helping get "more Tasmanians active".
"From the Nippers Program at Raspins Beach Surf Life Saving Club, junior development at Circular Head Saints Football Club and barefoot bowls at Trevallyn Bowls and Community Club," Mr Street said.
"[These are] great examples of how we're helping grassroots sport right around the state.
"Programs like this from the Rockliff government are helping more Tasmanians of all ages and abilities to get active, social and healthy."
Grants have also been awarded to the Tamar Canoe Club, Launceston PCYC, Launceston Rugby Union Club, Longford Junior Football Club, Beauty Point Bowls and Community Club and more, with more of the big recipients including:
A full list of successful applicants is available here.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan Durrant has a passion in poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Declan Durrant has a passion in poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.