The government's decision to rule out forced mergers has been called a "common sense approach" by Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles.
"There was no actual evidence as to the need to amalgamate some councils. Some councils are financially viable. They've got funds in the bank, they're doing extremely well," councillor Knowles said.
"There would be absolutely no benefits forcing them to amalgamate with another council."
Earlier this month, Cr Knowles said that Northern Midlands would fight forced amalgamations and had rejected the merger options that were presented to them.
A number of other mayors in the North East also expressed strong concerns about the impact of mergers including job losses, a lack of commonality between councils and a lack of evidence showing a strong business case for mergers.
Premier Rockliff announced on Sunday there would be no forced amalgamations and communities and councils would "decide their own future".
The process was initially about reforming and helping councils to do better and then changed to a process of reducing the number of councils, Cr Knowles said.
"Initially the review looked like it was going to be a great idea. How to help councils do better. That looked like it was going to be a good thing and a thing that perhaps needed to happen," she said.
Cr Knowles said reducing the number of councils was not necessarily going to improve services.
"I have no issue with the review going ahead so long as it's done with the purpose of actually supporting the council and not scaring communities," she said.
Communities that want to merge should be supported as well as smaller councils, Cr Knowles said.
"There must be ways we can help communities be more sustainably viable without forcing mergers and upsetting communities."
She said the Northern Midlands would continue community consultation ahead of the report's release.
Meanwhile, George Town mayor Greg Kieser said he was "very pleased" with the government's revised position.
"We remain supportive of the objective of future proofing local government for our constituents," he said.
"We'll continue to participate for the remainder of the process so that communities have a clear idea of what their options are."
The review must resolve the "function component" of the exercise, Cr Kieser said.
"What must local government look like to serve communities?"
The process "never really determined where we're going" and started off with "how to get there before working out where we're going", he said.
"What is the question that we're trying to solve?"
Local Government Minister Nic Street said that any plans agreed to by councils would be taken to the community for a vote to ensure it has community support.
"This may involve an elector style ballot but the mechanics of that will be something that we will determine in the future as well," he said.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
