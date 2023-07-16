Athletics Tasmania has confirmed the cross-country runners set to represent the state at national titles later this year.
The Australian All School, Australian School Sports and Australian Cross-Country Championships are being staged in Canberra.
The primary and secondary teams were selected based on performances at state championships held in late June at Symmons Plains.
The team will be managed by Yvette Edward.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.