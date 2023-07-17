WHAT a gross betrayal of an overseeing body elected by the motorsport to represent their interests like Targa. Without motorsport they would not have a job!
To take twelve months to adjudicate over the sad incident involving deaths in a dangerous sport, is ludicrous, causing cancellation.
I played a small part in administration for twenty years, since the first inception of Targa and without fear of contradiction I was proud of the safety Procedures put in place. I was involved in a covering every metre of the road prior to the event, checking for danger spots or unsatisfactory roads. All competing vehicles must have roll cages fitted and go through a stringent mechanical check prior to completion.
I was also charged with the responsibility of looking after overseas drivers and attended a two hours safety meeting every Targa prior to the event, which was compulsory for all drivers, and each driver signed of on a full understanding of the Event Ahead. Each driver was fully aware of the dangers of driving their vehicles at its fullest capacity.
CEO Mark Perry did everything possible to insure the safest of event. But all vehicles driven to capacity are dangerous, what about the V8 racing, motorbikes, stock cars or even horse racing anything involving speed is dangerous. It is a sheer shame an event that had so much support by all is forced to cancel, caused by faceless administrators.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
THE Earth's hottest average temperature records were broken several days in a row last week. The UN Secretary General Antonio Gueterres has stated that "climate change is out of control".
Meanwhile here in lutruwita/Tasmania, an educated, compassionate and committed scientist and environmental campaigner, Dr Colette Harmsen was sentenced to three months imprisonment for her relentless efforts to defend and protect Tasmania's native forests and the ecosystems they contain.
Native forest logging is ecocide. Legal and political systems in this state must either really not care about the future or there is some major cognitive dissonance occurring.
How do they sleep at night?
Jacqui McElwee, North Hobart
WHY is the state goverment asking the local councils about amalgamation? That's about as sensible as asking prisoners about cell security.
I've read various mayors' responses ranging from loss of services, ratepayers being ignored through to massive job losses. I've read of money wasted on none essential projects for council ego boosting, people's suggestions ignored, over development, apparent favouritism, etc.
If the number of councils were reduced then perhaps the rate wastage may decrease. As for job losses the only jobs that should go are the number of mayors and councillors required, council workers should still be required to service the various communities albeit with less overpaid CEOs and general managers.
With properly trained and experienced General Managers and less political councillor interference priorities can be set for ensuring all communities are adequately serviced remembering that 'need-to-haves' take priority over ego boosting 'nice-to-haves'.
Get on with amalgamations!
Ross Grange, Hillwood
IN THE 1960s when take away food was made generally available to people, customers took their saucepans and lids to Chinese Shops, etc. to use as the food container. Why not restart this? Add casserole dishes which can be carried in insulating covers. These covers used to be hand made & sold at markets. Cardboard boxes with newspapers as insulation /stabilising material can be used also to keep the meal hot.
Jill Breen, Newnham
THE Launceston Medical Centre will be established as a Medicare Urgent Care Clinic and will start seeing patients on 31 July 2023.
This delivers on the Albanese Government's commitment to make it easier for Tasmanians to get the urgent treatment they need from highly qualified doctors and nurses, while taking pressure off the Launceston General Hospital (LGH).
The Urgent Care Clinic will be open for extended hours, 7 days a week, and offer walk-in care that is fully bulk billed. All you need is your Medicare Card.
Almost 40 per cent of presentations to the Launceston General Hospital are for non-urgent or semi-urgent care.
Now, Northern Tasmanians will be able to walk in and see a doctor or nurse and access imaging and pathology services when they need them. This is another example of the Albanese Labor Government delivering for Tasmanians trying to access a GP.
Senator Helen Polley
STEPHANIE Dalton's reporting is spot on ("Tasmania's negative emissions 'envy of nation' but experts say we can't be complacent", The Examiner, July 9). Although Tasmania is already at "net-zero", this is due to abundant renewable hydro power and a drop off in logging by the forestry industry.
Logging in Tasmania, however, continues at an alarming rate and remains the highest greenhouse gas emitting sector in the Tasmanian economy. Other sectors like transport and agriculture have rising emissions that also need to be addressed.
If Tassie wants to remain the national leader on ticking off climate goals, pollution from all sectors must start to decline.
Amy Hiller, Kew
