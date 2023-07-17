The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Targa's cancellation a 'gross betrayal'

July 17 2023 - 10:00am
Targa Tasmania has been cancelled for 2023. Picture by Otherside Productions/Wishart Media
WHAT a gross betrayal of an overseeing body elected by the motorsport to represent their interests like Targa. Without motorsport they would not have a job!

