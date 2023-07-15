Wins to St Pats and OLs create gaps on NTFA division one ladder

St Pats are a game clear in second after a strong start proved handy en route to defeating Lilydale 9.9 (63) to 6.7 (43).
They started the game with a four-goal-to-one first quarter and the margin barely changed at each break - 17 at the first, 15 at the second and 16 at the third before the 20-point finish.
Callum Harrison was named best on ground for the winners as Bradley Dodds kicked three and Jake Carins two while this week's inclusions Jai Asbury and Sonny Whiting booted two for Lilydale.
Above the pair on the ladder, Old Scotch continued their unbeaten campaign - defeating Bridport 7.15 (57) to 3.4 (22) at the NTCA Ground.
Old Scotch's Connor Bryant was the sole multiple goal-kicker in the match with two, as his teammates Richie Heazlewood, John McKenzie and Nicholas Miller were the side's strongest in the win.
Scott Fenton, Matthew Taylor and Joshua Whelan kicked Bridport's goals as Nathaniel Barnett and Jurrah Burns were their best.
Old Launcestonians are getting closer to securing a finals berth, going a game clear in fifth by defeating Evandale 5.17 (47) to 3.5 (23).
They led at every break but Evandale made a late run with two of their three majors in the final term as OLs struggled with inaccuracy.
Chae Evans was one of OLs' five goal-kickers and was their best on ground, followed by Richard Howe and Alex Downie, while Evandale coach James Conroy put in a strong performance.
UTAS put in a strong goal-kicking performance but it wasn't enough to overcome Perth trio Ben Elmer, Connor Neil (both four) and Will Haley as the Magpies won 14.11 (95) to 12.6 (78).
East Coast picked up their second win of the year before their hall of fame ceremony, defeating Meander Valley 10.5 (65) to 7.5 (47) as four Swans kicked two majors each.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
