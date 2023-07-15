South Launceston continue to show their premiership credentials, defeating ladder-leaders Hillwood 10.11 (71) to 4.5 (29).
The win marked the Bulldogs' sixth in a row and Hillwood's second consecutive loss - having not been beaten until last week.
Jack Maher's South Launceston unit only led by two points at the main break in what was a first-half arm wrestle, before the Bulldogs were able to get the game on their terms - holding Hillwood to just 1.3 in the second half.
"In the first half, we just weren't on the post-turnover, our transition defence wasn't where we wanted it to be," Maher said.
"But as soon as we were able to adjust that and put a bit more pressure on them, we were able to create turnovers and give our forwards a chance and just get in a bit deeper."
The Bulldogs' coach praised Matthew Lee and Will Harper for standing up in the second half, kicking crucial goals to take the momentum.
Lee finished with four goals and Harper two, as Cody Lowe's efforts against Hamish Leedham did not go unnoticed by Maher - with Luke McCarty, Jay Blackberry, Brendan Taylor and Jordan Bennett among the strongest.
"Obviously there's a long way to go but obviously for a young group, it gives them a lot of belief that we can match it with the best if we play our brand and go about the footy the way we want to," Maher said.
Ben Hyatt and Archie Wilkinson kicked two goals each to share the Sharks' majors as Tyson Miller, Jack Tuthill and Zac Oldenhof impressed in defeat.
Their position atop the NTFA premier division is being put under threat by Rocherlea, who defeated George Town by 108 points on Saturday.
With the margin just 13 points at quarter-time, a six-goal quarter broke the game open for the Tigers, who ran out 20.15 (135) to 4.3 (27) winners.
Coach Josh Ponting led from the front, booting seven majors as almost half of the side contributed to their score, with Zane Brown, Josh Holton, Ryan Maynard, Jack Rushton and Jake Smith all kicking two goals each.
Chev Deacon was the sole multiple goal-kicker for the Saints as brothers Matthew and Nicklaus McKinnon were the defeated team's strongest.
The win boosted Rocherlea's already impressive percentage to 209.49 and put them just two points behind Hillwood.
A showdown awaits the Tigers next week as they face Longford, who got the better of Deloraine by 88 points in the annual Make Runs Maxi game.
Jaidyn Harris kicked five and Spirit of the Game medal-winner Jack Donnellan three as Longford finished 16.14 (110) to 3.4 (22) victors.
After a tight first quarter, they held the home side to just two goals across the next three, with captain Kye Chilcott taking home Deloraine's Spirit of the Game medal.
Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck kicked eight as his side overcame a slow start to defeat Scottsdale 13.12 (90) to 7.5 (47).
In what has been a regular challenge for them this season, the Redlegs kicked just two behinds in the first term but Goodluck's quarter-time message must have worked as they booted five goals in the second.
They followed that up with four each in the following terms to take out the win and strengthen their finals hopes.
Josh Holland proved it hasn't taken him too long to get back into the swing of things, earning best on ground in just his third game back as teammates Nathan Gore and Nicholas Mitchell were strong. For Scottsdale, coach Ethan Petterwood also impressed and Kyle Lanham kicked three.
