Premier Jeremy Rockliff has accused Labor of spreading rumours amid speculation that Guy Barnett will take over the health portfolio.
A day after his colleague Mr Jaensch dismissed the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle, Mr Rockliff said there was no substance to whispers that he might not be Health Minister for much longer.
"The only people who are interested in rumours are the Labor party," he said.
"They're the party around rumours, innuendo, personal attacks and no substance.
"I'm not interested in any Labor party rumours, what I'm interested in is getting on with the job, as [is] every single member of my team."
However, Mr Rockliff did not definitively rule out handballing the health portfolio to Mr Barnett, whose current ministerial responsibilities include housing and energy.
"What I'm about is continuing the good work that we're doing not only in health, education, child safety, community safety but also growing our economy and ensuring that the 56,000 people that are employed now, and were not employed under the previous government, continually work and we build on those employment numbers by another 20,000 people, which is our target over the next five years," he said.
On Friday, Labor MHA Dean Winter said there were rumours, which were first raised by independent John Tucker, of a cabinet reshuffle in the Rockliff ministry, singling out one Braddon Liberal MP whose portfolio responsibilities were supposedly under threat.
"Minister Felix Ellis' ever-growing list of failures should have him in line for demotion," he said.
"In his short but tumultuous tenure, the rookie minister has already presided over a litany of blunders."
READ MORE: Scotch Oakburn's 'heart and soul' calls time
Mr Winter cited his lack of knowledge of Sustainable Timbers Tasmania giving forestry jobs to Victorian companies and his role in former Tasmanian Fire Service chief Dermot Barry leaving the organisation as examples.
"While there might not be enough talent left in the Liberal pool to completely relieve Minister Ellis of all his portfolios, given his recent performance problems, he must be in line for a demotion," he said.
Mr Jaensch dismissed Mr Winter's comments.
"They [Labor] tend to come out on a Monday saying how important it is there's stability in government, and they spend the rest of the week trying to destabilise with rumours like this one."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.