Top sides Meander Valley and Deloraine extended their NTFA division one women's lead with big victories on Saturday.
The unbeaten Suns, who boast a percentage of 693, defeated newcomers East Coast 22.11 (143) to 0.0 (0) at St Helens.
Shannon Crawford booted six and Madeline Howe five as the Suns shone early, kicking seven goals in each of the first two quarters to have the sharp-shooting figures of 14.5 at half-time.
They kicked eight goals in the second half as co-coach Charlotte How was their best, followed by Howe, Crawford and Caitlyn Lee.
For the Swans, Amy Browning, Kendal Peters, Josie Jenkinson and Emily Le Fevre were named as the standouts.
Deloraine were also clinical in their performance as they defeated Longford 12.14 (86) to 1.0 (6).
Phoebe Barnett continued her impressive form, booting six to put her at the top of the leading goal-kickers after nailing seven last week.
Deloraine's Kiarnna Lehman and Longford's Shae Nichols were awarded the Spirit of the Game medals in the match - as the two clubs celebrated their annual Make Runs Maxi day.
Evandale, George Town and Hillwood all had byes, as did the premier division competition.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
