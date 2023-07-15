UPDATE 4.30PM: The road has been reopened.
EARLIER: Police and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash between a cyclist and motor vehicle at Legana.
The cyclist sustained serious injuries, but is currently stable after the crash at the intersection between Atkinsons Road and the West Tamar Highway according to police.
As of 3.20pm on July 15, Atkinsons Road is closed at the intersection with the highway, and highway speeds have been reduced as emergency services respond to the incident.
Police are advising motorists to expect delays and should avoid the area until further notice.
More to come.
