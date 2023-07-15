It was described as a "weird game of football" by North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer but his side emerged victorious against Lauderdale - 11.8 (74) to 8.10 (58).
The match was a tight one all day before two late goals to the Northern Bombers pushed it out to the day's biggest - and eventual - margin.
"The wind would pick up and then it would stop and then it would pick up, it was just a strange game but I'm pretty happy to just get the win to be honest," Cox-Goodyer said.
"Going down to Lauderdale is always tough, they are pretty talented, good around the footy and they play the ground really well, so to go and get the four points is a really pleasing result."
The sides were all tied up at quarter-time as Sam Siggins looked like being a major thorn in North Launceston's side.
He kicked the first two goals, handballed to Phillip Bellchambers for the third, before kicking the fourth as Lauderdale had immediate responses to North Launceston's majors.
Two goals to Theo Ives had the visitors up by nine at the main break and the sides wrestled with momentum in the third quarter as they extended the lead to 14.
Lauderdale had plenty of the play early in the last but only turned it into one goal, with North's Bailey Mitchell creating something out of nothing to make it hard for the home side before Brandon Leary sealed the deal.
"He just kicked a torp and it just floated in and it was a pretty special goal, right on the boundary line," Cox-Goodyer said of Mitchell's goal, which was described as "outrageous" on the AFL Tasmania live-stream.
"I don't think he could do it again - if you asked him to have 10 more attempts, I don't reckon he would kick one."
Cox-Goodyer was one of four Bombers to kick two, extending his lead in the Peter Hudson Medal to five goals ahead of the injured Jake Hinds as Harvey Griffiths, Ives and Leary also found the goals twice.
The coach's highest praise was saved for 2019 premiership teammate Fletcher Bennett - describing his performance as "the best game of footy I've ever seen him play".
"He defended really well, made sure they didn't mark anything and brought the ball to ground," he said.
"Lockie Mitchell was pretty much the same, he was really solid behind the ball and Ethan Hubbard has come back into the side in the last couple of weeks playing a different role on the wing and he was really good around the football."
The win means the Bombers have won 10 in a row and if Launceston had defeated Kingborough at Twin Ovals - going down by just four points - North Launceston would have taken top spot on the ladder. The Northern rivals do battle next week at Windsor Park.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
