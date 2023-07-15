Of the 540,000 people in Tasmania, only one is famous for referring to Whitemore as "the centre of the universe".
Alwyn 'Ace' Shaw, the former long-term head of Shaw Contracting, is being remembered as a great businessman, true character and generous giver.
Mr Shaw died at the LGH last Sunday, aged 76, following a battle with Parkinson's disease.
His passing has led many to share memories of a life that was devoted to family, Whitemore, construction and sport.
RELATED: Larrikin student now 'Ace'
Born in Launceston in 1947, Mr Shaw was the youngest of six boys.
He attended Whitemore State School and Queechy High School before starting an apprenticeship with his father as a boilermaker-welder.
He would work for Shaw Contracting for more than 50 years - running it for 26 - and completed jobs across Tasmania, as far abroad as Samoa, and helped build Victoria's Hume Highway.
A decade since he stepped down from the top job, Shaw Contracting described Mr Shaw's impact on the Tasmanian construction industry as 'unparalleled".
"Ace possessed an unparalleled strength of character, accompanied by remarkable skill and genuine compassion," a Shaw Contracting statement read.
"Whether interacting with a novice worker on a road construction project or advising a prominent business or political leader, Ace exuded a sincere and innate empathy.
"He was a man of great kindness, a loyal and trustworthy friend.
"Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather."
Described by brother David as a keen sportsman - "not all that brilliant but not for a want of trying" - Mr Shaw first played cricket at Whitemore, and later joined Riverside.
There, he built up a reputation as a strong leader and a hard-hitting left-hander.
"He was just a fierce competitor, he tried his backside off with everything he did," Riverside president Peter Scott said.
"He had a very long run-up - he wound up and let 'em go and struck a bit of fear into us young fellas.
"He always made you feel welcome and gave you the time of day - for all the bravado he was a very humble person."
He loved horse racing too.
His Launceston Cup marquee was famous, he sponsored many races, and in later years, set up 'Aceland Stud' at Whitemore.
"That was going to be his retirement plan but he fell ill and it didn't necessarily work out the way he'd like," daughter Natalie Sydes said.
Mr Shaw leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Judy, children Cranston and Natalie, five grandchildren, and one great-grandson.
READ MORE: Scotch Oakburn's 'heart and soul' calls time
Since his passing many have come forward with stories of gratitude, whether it be from clubs and groups he donated to, businesses he supported, or workers he employed.
"He was always very positive and I think that's what attributed to his success in business," Mrs Sydes said.
"He was a very passionate Tasmanian and he liked to see everybody do their best and was full of encouragement."
Mr Shaw's brother David agreed.
"He was a very generous person, a very good businessman. Any success he had he liked to share," he said.
"He was a great man for the community."
Mr Shaw's life will be celebrated at a service in Launceston on Tuesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.