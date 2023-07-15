A collective of inspiring volunteers are hoping their new initiative of monthly "pay-as-you-feel" community dinners will change Launceston's food culture.
The group's 'Launnie Community Kitchen' launched in early July at the Northern Suburbs Community Centre with ambitions of culinary accessibility for all, "regardless of financial circumstances".
Formed by a number of volunteers and the brain child of Irene Valentina Di Lauro and David Hirst, the group's first Community Dinner was an early success, feeding over 50 attendees and receiving widespread support.
The first event aimed at fostering togetherness and inclusivity through communal meals while using volunteer-prepared, locally sourced ingredients.
Alongside its healthy eating and community approach, the Kitchen ran as a pay-as-you-feel model, meaning patrons contribute to the dinner based on their individual means with no minimum spend required.
Ms Valentina Di Lauro - a sustainable food systems PhD candidate at University of Tasmania - said the kitchen was inspired by similar projects in Australia and Denmark, including Lentil as Anything and One Bowl.
"The idea of the Launnie Community Kitchen is to bring together people who might not normally interact while creating healthy, sustainable food for those who might not be able to afford it," Ms Valentina Di Lauro said.
"We want to create a safe and welcoming space where people from all walks of life can gather, engage in meaningful conversations and collaborate to drive positive change within our community."
The attendees shared in the food and atmosphere at the inaugural event, which was contributed to by several community members and organisations.
Launceston business The Grain Grocer generously donated a significant amount of food - 25 kilograms of quinoa and rice - as well as Sandy's Sourdough, which offered its surplus bread, and City of Launceston councillor Lindi McMahon, who volunteered for several hours.
Ms Valentino Di Lauro believes the Launnie Community Kitchen has the potential to inspire others and have a lasting impact on the community.
"This can hopefully become a part of everyday society and something like it can run once every week," she said.
"We'll try and build it slowly but this could really change how people see food and community in Tasmania.
"We're trying to create an idea that food can be a common good for everyone to access."
The next Community Dinner is expected for mid-August, with a location and exact date to be confirmed on the Community Kitchen's website and Facebook page.
Declan Durrant has a passion in poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
