As a ratepayer of the George Town Council and a business operator for the last 35 years in the Tamar Valley region I feel the need for change in our councils of Tasmania.
I think we should create a North-East corner division of Tasmania and call it Bass or Flinders Shire of Tasmania.
This would lessen the inexperienced councillors on the board of all councils, wasting money on trying to build infrastructure and buying machinery that sits in some council yards across the north of the state.
You can get sub contractors to do these jobs much cheaper. In my opinion there should only be two or three divisions across the state, the same as TasWater have done.
There are too many chiefs who don't do enough to earn their salary.
More projects (like roads) would get done with the input of one jurisdiction talking to State Growth instead of 29 councils.
My thinking is for one division to cover from George Town northern coastline using Tamar River as the border to Conara, across to the East Coast town of Falmouth.
PM Albanese's ongoing refusal to release any details of what happens if the Referendum succeeds, combined with his comment that it would be a brave government that didn't listen to the Voice, should be all the reasons needed to not support the proposal.
A prime mover in the plan, Marcia Langdon, agreed that if a government decision is made without listening to the Voice, it could be challenged in the High Court and potentially stopped until the Voice has been heard.
The obvious question of what constitutes not being heard needs to be answered.
If the government goes against the wishes of the Voice and passes legislation contrary to the wishes of the Voice, or refuses to pass legislation wanted, could this be deemed to be evidence that the Voice had not been heard and grounds for an appeal to the High Court?
As the PM is so concerned about misinformation, the spurious argument that the Voice will only deal with law affecting Indigenous Australians should not be raised, because all law affects everyone.
Tasmania has a sad history of jailing people who overstep the mark in their enthusiasm to protect our forests.
As a way of supporting these militant campaigners, a prison roster could be set up to include volunteers who are prepared to spend time in prison on behalf of these culprits.
This would be a way of spreading the punishment around for those committed to halting the environmentally damaging practices.
It has become a grave matter of concern where the government has succumbed to the usage of 'speed cameras'.
The growth in their usage in non 'black spot' areas, particularly where a small increase of speed may be attributed to terrain without danger, is noticeable.
These mobile 'cash cows' for the government can only decrease the faith in our government, and encourage the ire of the general public.
'Black spots' have become an easy term which needs proof and not just acceptance.
As these cameras are often placed close to a corner, this practice in itself potentially creates a 'black spot'.
Perhaps it would be less palatable for the general population if the proponents of 'easier abortion' used truth instead of weasel-words when referring to the push to allow all and sundry to prescribe medication with the sole and intended purpose of ending the life of a precious healthy growing baby in its own mother's womb.
They speak in such a way that makes it clinically sound like it is a medication prescribed for an ingrown toenail.
Choice definitely belongs to mothers (and fathers) - but only before a pregnancy.
Evidently Cassy O'Connor is to resign from Tasmania's House of Assembly to contest the seat of Hobart in the state's Legislative Council due in May 2024.
Has incumbent member Rob Valentine indicated that he will not contest the next election for the seat of Hobart?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
