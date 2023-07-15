City Mission has praised the generosity of Launcestonians after last weekend's Bookfest set a huge new sale record.
The two-day event raked in more than $40,000, breaking the previous record by $11,000, as families and booklovers poured into Door of Hope to rifle through 50,000 titles.
"It was incredible," City Mission's Belinda Ratnik said.
"That'll be huge for Launceston ... it'll go directly to helping the homeless and those families in need.
"It's absolutely incredible when you think that every book was donated."
And the fundraiser isn't finished yet.
A 150-year-old bible, which was priced at $1000 but retails at $3500, will be listed on City Mission's eBay shop after going unsold in Launceston.
Other unsold items will tour City Mission's Devonport, Ulverstone, Burnie and Wynyard shops across the next week as part of a Bookfest North-West tour.
"It's the smallest number of books we've had to send to the North-West Coast - there's probably 20,000 of the 50,000 left," Mrs Ratnik said.
Bookfest North-West starts today and wraps up on July 22.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
