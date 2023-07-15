The Examiner
ANMF receive nurse pay deal 'just in time'

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated July 15 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
ANMF Tasmania secretary Emily Shepherd. Picture by Phillip Biggs
The state government delivered on the ultimatum made by the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF), providing a pay offer late Friday afternoon.

