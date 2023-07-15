The state government delivered on the ultimatum made by the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF), providing a pay offer late Friday afternoon.
The offer finally came after the ANMF had been expecting a pay deal offer by June 30, with negotiations having dragged on for months.
ANMF Tasmanian branch secretary Emily Shepherd warned industrial action would occur if a new pay offer wasn't presented to the workforce by July 14.
"We received an offer around 3.30pm Friday, before the deadline, so we can now put it forward to our members for their endorsement or direction," she said.
"I know members have been frustrated at the protracted negotiating process, so it is pleasing to finally have an offer for their consideration."
Ms Shepherd said while the union was still working through the offer, things were looking positive.
"It's hard to give an indication of whether the offer will be accepted or not, as that decision is really up to our members," she said.
"But it seems the offer is quite reflective of the concerns and the discussions that we've raised and is very much in line with our key concerns and priorities for our members."
Ms Shepherd said Tasmanian nurses and midwives are due to receive a salary increase, which would come into effect in the first full pay period on or after December 1.
Key priorities raised by the union include better workplace safety, improved management of fatigue and burnout, and a right-to-disconnect clause that would prevent employers from contacting staff outside of work hours.
Ms Shepherd said discussions would start first thing Monday morning.
"This process will likely take a couple of weeks, so our members can fully understand the offer in its entirety and give us further direction," she said.
Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said he "strongly values hard-working Tasmanian nurses".
"[They] do an amazing job each and every day, often under very challenging circumstances," Mr Rockliff said.
"We have put forward an offer in good faith that is fair, reasonable, and improves conditions, and we look forward to the ANMF taking it to their members."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
