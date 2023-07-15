South Launceston's quest for a perfect Greater Northern League home-and-away season continued with a 7-1 win over Burnie Baptist.
Baptist came into the contest in form but South scored the first seven goals, including three in the first minute, to put the result beyond doubt early.
Kurt Budgeon and Al McBain both scored hat-tricks but Baptist's Tyler Wolfe was adjudged the game's best, followed by Brett Withington. Kit Wilkinson scored Baptist's 65th-minute goal.
Queechy Penguins piled on seven second-half goals in a strong victory of their own, defeating City Marians 10-1.
With the game in the balance at 2-1 in the 28th minute, the Penguins found another gear as Khan Riley and Justin Ockerby both scored hat-tricks and Evan Lawrence was their best.
Max Granfield was impressive for Marians as Roman King scored their goal.
In the first of two Friday night matches, South Burnie won a crucial match-up, defeating Smithton 2-1.
Smithton scored first through Hunter Dwyer as their young guns were flying but South levelled before half-time and produced the victory through Stu Bowles and coach Jordan Dart.
Jayden Taylor was the Hawks' best, while Brayden Hine was in form for the Saints.
In the other night game, Launceston City had a second consecutive 3-3 draw, this time against Tamar Churinga.
Tamar scored first and third before City led 3-2 and Joe Caelli scored the final goal in the last minute to tie it up. C-Jay Denman scored two for City, while Dom Gill was their best and Caelli claimed Tamar's three votes.
All three winning sides put in dominant performances to produce victories.
Queechy Penguins hit the scoreboard the most, defeating South Burnie 10-1.
Isabella McRobbie scored one in each quarter and Brooke Whitmore (2) was the other multiple scorer while Jodi Lancaster provided South Burnie's in the last term.
Penguins' Isabelle Sharman was the game's strongest, with Mel Scolyer impressive in defeat.
West Devonport scored just one less goal against Smithton, finishing with a 9-0 victory.
They scored four goals in the third quarter to put their stamp on the contest as Sarah Gray starred, finding the back of the net three times and taking the three votes.
Em Purton was the other multiple scorer, while Smithton's defence of Monique Kidman, Laura Korpershoek and Leah House toiled hard.
In the round's Friday night game, South Launceston defeated Tamar Churinga 7-0.
They had six individual goal-scorers as Ash Demarco was the sole multiple and Annabel Butterick was their best player. Tessa Mitchell and Alice Lamont were Tamar's best.
