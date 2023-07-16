After keeping discussions about costs under wraps, the City of Launceston council has announced it will spend $5 million on the Albert Hall renovations.
The money, which brings the total investment in the project to $16 million, will be drawn from the $20 million set aside for capital works in the 2023-24 council budget.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the council had historically "underspent" on the community venue, and the extra money would rectify this imbalance.
"The reality is that the council has - in recent years - underspent on the Albert Hall, prioritising other important public facilities such as the Launceston Aquatic Centre, York Park and the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery," Cr Garwood said.
"The feeling of the council is that a $5 million contribution to what is such an incredibly important project for the community is not only warranted but absolutely required in the grand scheme of things."
To put the spend further into context, the council says the total money spent on the hall over the past 14 years is about $4 million.
This is far outstripped by the $24 million spent on the stadium, $17 million on the museum and $6 million on the council's aquatic centre.
The new landfill cell at the council's waste management centre, which was opened in January 2022, cost $10 million.
The Albert Hall redevelopment began in earnest in 2019 when $10 million of federal funding was announced, and the project had an anticipated 2023 completion date.
This was supplemented in 2022 with a $1 million boost through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, bringing the total federal contribution to $11 million.
Since then complications largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic in a May 2023 report have cropped up, including a shortage of construction supplies and labour.
The council was also unsuccessful in its 2022 tender process for the third stage of the project, which focused on redeveloping the eastern wing of the hall.
A mainland business, SHAPE Australia was eventually awarded the tender despite a preference for local suppliers however the construction firm claims it will use mostly local contractors.
The mayor said Tasmanian construction companies had received an "oversupply" of work during the project, which had led to the difficulties in the tender process and delayed construction.
"There are signs, however, that is now starting to moderate," Cr Garwood said.
The latest stage of the redevelopment will include a new reception area, two new foyers, a cafe and function kitchen and a new meeting room across two floors.
The designs were drawn up by architecture firm Terroir, and the council claims these were developed in conjunction with community feedback gathered over a six week period.
In that time, more than 1000 residents were engaged in the feedback process and the council claimed it received more than 475 responses.
Cr Garwood said stakeholders claimed the hall was in need of several upgrades to ensure it remained "fit-for-purpose" but this had to be balanced against heritage requirements.
"During our public engagement process, we heard from a number of event organisers that this wonderful and unique building is in need of further improvements to both accessibility and functionality," he said.
This is not the first time the eastern wing of the hall has been redeveloped, with upgrades approved in 1980 - two years after it was added to the Register of the National Estate.
Since then the council has established a set of best practices for the renewal project, including strict requirements on keeping the original structure intact unless absolutely necessary.
The mayor said this was a key priority, as residents across North Tasmania were "passionate" about the hall, not just those in Launceston.
"It is important that we help inform and reshape this project going forward in a genuine and meaningful way that both improves the usability of the hall while preserving its iconic facade and rich historic interior features," Cr Garwood said.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
