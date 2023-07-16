The Examiner
Albert Hall project receives cash injection to help get project over the line

By Joe Colbrook
Updated July 17 2023 - 10:43am, first published 5:00am
After keeping discussions about costs under wraps, the City of Launceston council has announced it will spend $5 million on the Albert Hall renovations.

