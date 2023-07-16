France, Germany, Switzerland and Italy have had the pleasure of hosting Tasmanian athletes across four Olympic sports.
Tasmanian Deon Kenzie is hoping to maintain his impressive medal record at World Para Athletics Championships.
The 27-year-old from Forth is the only Tasmanian on the Australian team and will be among the last to compete at this year's event in Paris.
Kenzie is one of three Aussies among a field of 13 for the men's 1500m T38 to be run in the early hours of Monday morning (Tastime).
The Canberra-based athlete has medalled at each previous world champs, winning one gold, one silver (1500m and 800m in 2017) and three bronzes (1500m in 2013, 2015 and 2019). He has also won silver and bronze medals at the last two Paralympic Games.
Jake Birtwhistle couldn't repeat his impressive qualification performance in the final of the World Triathlon Championship Series final in Hamburg.
The 28-year-old Launceston athlete qualified in sixth place to avoid the repechage and progress directly to the final.
However, in the three-stage final in which 10 competitors are eliminated at a time, Birtwhistle finished 29th of the 30 starters after a 300-metre swim, 7.5km ride and 1.75km run in 21:10.
"Made it safely through the first round of qualifying today and excited for the finals tomorrow," the Tokyo Olympian said on Instagram after qualification. "This is going to hurt."
The triple Commonwealth Games medallist has fond memories of Hamburg having won a WTS race there in 2019.
Aussie teammate Matt Hauser finished fifth in stage one, second in stage two and fifth again in the final won by Kiwi Hayden Wilde.
Tasmanians Henry Youl and Sarah Hawe recorded strong results at World Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland.
Hawe, of Huon RC, teamed up with Giorgia Patten, Katrina Werry, Sarah Hawe and Lucy Stephan to claim a timely silver medal in the women's four in the build-up to the world championships in September.
"Our women's four came flying out of the blocks and led for the majority of their race," Rowing Australia reported. "A little unlucky to be pipped on the line by the Romanians, but all bodes well for the world championships."
Australia finished second overall in the 2023 World Rowing Cup rankings on 103 points, behind winners Great Britain (115) and ahead of the third-placed Swiss (95).
Tamar's Henry Youl continued a successful transition from sweeping by winning the C-final of the men's single scull to finish as the 13th best ranked sculler at the regatta.
Perth cyclist Georgia Baker completed the gruelling women's tour of Italy as she continues her build-up towards next year's Olympic Games.
The 28-year-old triple Commonwealth Games champion from 2022 finished the nine-stage Giro d'Italia Donne in 111th.
Riding for Team Jayco AlUla, Baker also came 22nd in the points classification with a best stage finish of sixth.
It is the sixth major stage race that Baker has completed this year following the Bay Crits (second) and Tour Down Under (55th) in Australia, UAE Tour (61st), Thuringen Ladies Tour in Germany (56th) and Tour de Suisse (71st).
