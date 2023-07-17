Some City of Launceston councillors have claimed the reduction in minimum lot sizes in one Launceston suburb will work to prevent suburban sprawl.
Draft amendments to the Relbia subdivision Specific Area Plan (SAP) were approved by City of Launceston councillors on July 13.
These included new zoning provisions which would allow some home owners to subdivide into one hectare and two hectare lots, however, this is contingent on existing average lot size rules.
As such only 12 new one hectare lots can be created on properties along Redwood Crescent, while a further 63 two hectare and four hectare lots can be created elsewhere in Relbia out of the 260 existing lots.
Councillor Hugh McKenzie noted the feedback the council had received during community consultation had been varied, however, the proposals made sense.
"Reducing the size of it actually makes sense," he said.
"It's largely a residential area ... it's enabling people to be able to do smaller lot sizes in the area without taking away from the overall residential area of Relbia."
The council received 12 representations from residents within the area and most were listed as supportive of the amendments.
Those that were not supportive raised concerns about the shift in lifestyle that would come changing zone rules from rural" to rural living land and others brought up the issue of infrastructure like septic tanks.
Councillor Alan Harris said the changes had been carefully drafted and would curb suburban sprawl, rather than increasing it as one hectare was still relatively large.
"What will be maintained is what the residents of Relbia have loved and that is a rural type lifestyle just five minutes from the city," he said.
"Overall 75 new lots will be created out of the 260 lots that are to be changed. Whilst there is some impact ... on balance this is a really good outcome.
"There will be smaller lots which are labelled larger lifestyle lots rather than fewer pure rural type lots, there'll be this gradual change."
This notion of gradual change was also raised by Councillor Danny Gibson who said the amendments did not mean the area would be carved up overnight.
"It doesn't mean that starting tomorrow there are going to be 75 additional dwellings in Relbia," he said.
"In fact, I will go as far as to say in the next 10 years, we probably won't say anywhere near half that number because it's a possibility.
"If people wish to go down that path, it's an option for them."
The amendments to the SAP have been lodged with the Tasmanian Planning Commission, which will now carry out its own approval process.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
