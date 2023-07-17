The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Launceston council not opposed to amalgamations but not without adjustments

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated July 18 2023 - 8:03am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Launceston councillors are not opposed to amalgamations, but there were some reservations. Picture by Joe Colbrook
City of Launceston councillors are not opposed to amalgamations, but there were some reservations. Picture by Joe Colbrook

While several regional councils got vocal on the prospect of amalgamation, City of Launceston councillors have taken a more moderate approach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.