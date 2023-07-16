"I'd love to be a fan of swimming right now," said Ariarne Titmus ahead of the blockbuster showdown she will feature in at this week's swimming world championships.
Launceston's Olympic champion is about to take on a superstar world champion and a world-record breaking teenager in a mouth-watering global showdown.
"Watching the 400-metre freestyle is going to be unbelievable," she added.
"There's going to be three women who hopefully repost the world record and I feel just very blessed to be a part of that. Whether I am the hunter or hunted, I'm just going to go in there to give it a red-hot crack."
Titmus won the event at the 2019 world championships and Tokyo Olympics but, having taken silver in both those races, American Katie Ledecky claimed the world title in the Tasmanian's absence last year.
The 22-year-old former Riverside and Launceston Aquatic Club member had the consolation of breaking Ledecky's world record only to see it snatched away by 16-year-old Summer McIntosh.
At the Canadian trials in March, McIntosh swam 3:56.08, beating Titmus' 2022 record by 0.32 seconds and Ledecky's 2016 record by 0.38 seconds.
Titmus and Ledecky both beat McIntosh last year - at the Commonwealth Games and world championships, respectively - but, ironically, their match-up in the Japanese city of Fukuoka this week will be the first time they have been in the same pool since the Olympics in the same country.
Ledecky, 26, won the event in Rio which was one of her seven Olympic titles to go with an incredible 19 world championship gold medals.
Speaking from the Australian training base in Saga, Japan, Titmus said her training in the months leading up to worlds had given her a new-found confidence.
SEE ALSO:
"I feel like I've done things in training I've never done before, which is a nice feeling to have. I feel like I'm going into worlds with a lot of confidence," said the two-time Tasmanian Athlete of the Year, whose family moved to Queensland in 2015 to further her career.
"At the beginning of the year, I wasn't too happy with where I was and I've really shifted my mindset, I just had a lot going on in my personal life which was over-riding my focus on swimming.
"I've realigned my focus and prioritised my swimming. I look back to 2019 worlds and they were a great stepping stone for me, and a major breakthrough to becoming world champion.
"Racing at a pressure meet is a great practice for next year. I feel like I haven't really had racing at this level since the Olympics. I haven't raced Katie in a long time so I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead."
Now representing St Peter's Western on the Gold Coast, the freestyle specialist also won Olympic gold in the 200m plus silver (800m) and bronze (4x200m relay) medals in Tokyo before adding four more Commonwealth Games titles in Birmingham last year to the three she had won on the Gold Coast in 2018.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.