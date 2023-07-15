A new-look Riverside enjoyed a statement win over fifth-placed Clarence.
With their only points to date coming from derby wins over Launceston United and missing their head coach through a season-long suspension, Olympic were delighted to claim their first points off the top six.
A week after being denied a draw at South Hobart by the Darcy Street woodwork, Olympic did it the hard way, coming from behind to lead before conceding a late equaliser only to win it 3-2 at the death.
"We're a work in progress and we finally got it," said Lynden Prince who continues to coach the side in the absence of Helder Dos Santos Silva.
"We thought it was our time because the last couple of games we've been so close and today we just had the feel that we'd get the points.
"It's all the hard work that we all put together. This is huge because a lot of our younger players are starting to gel with senior players we've got coming in. They're starting to listen and learn and that's a big benefit for the club.
"The new signings are great experienced players. The football knowledge that they've got is exactly what we're after to teach these younger players."
A Zebras side missing suspended striker Xuan Cappellino took the lead on the half hour through Ben Tilley's cool finish.
Identical assists from Olympic's livewire Portuguese import Andre Chamusca set up Gedi Krusa and Austin Marshall to sidefoot home either side of half-time before the diminutive Sam Tooze headed in Riley Dillon's free-kick to level it up three minutes from time.
Keeper Dan Nash clawed away a Pritchard Adjei header which would have put the visitors back in front before Olympic won it three minutes into stoppage time.
Krusa's energy won a free-kick which Liam Poulson delivered into the danger zone and in the week he was nominated for The Examiner's junior sports awards, substitute Campbell Young showed why by heading over Zebras keeper Josh Jones.
A familiar face came back to haunt Launceston City in their 2-0 home loss to South Hobart.
Former City winger Jaden Fidra struck the sealer midway through the second half after Nick Morton had put dad Ken's side ahead just before the break.
Sitting fourth and third, the sides went in separated by just four points but City were unable to find the form that had delivered two straight wins.
One of their best chances fell to Stef Tantari who was clipped when he appeared to be clean through with defender Reilly Morton fortunate to escape with a yellow card.
On a rare day when all three Northern sides were playing at home, Launceston United were no match for sixth-placed Kingborough.
The Lions roared to a 6-1 win with braces to former City striker Noah Mies and Alfred Hess and singles from Ahmad Othmann and Jacob Huigsloot.
United had the consolation of a first goal for Canadian import Jaeden Mercure 12 minutes from time.
Devonport took a huge step towards defending their title with a 3-1 win in the summit meeting with Glenorchy.
Separated by just four points before the game, the sides looked like getting closer together when Daniel Sagno gave Knights a 25th-minute lead.
However, a brace from Roberto Garrido and an Eli Luttmer own goal saw Strikers home.
South Hobart effectively sealed a league and cup double with a 1-0 win over the former holders of that title, Launceston United.
In a game of few chances at Darcy Street, Pishon Choi proved the difference, much as she had when the sides met in last month's cup final.
The industrious midfielder tapped home the only goal with 19 minutes to go.
Jaz White bagged a hat-trick and Nikita Boyd two as Devonport Strikers beat Taroona 7-0.
Northern Rangers women returned to winning ways with a 4-0 win at Devonport.
Moana Chamberlin (two), Maddie Bern and Abbie Chugg claimed the goals, to the delight of coach Jo Haezebrouck.
"It was good to bounce back after two losses against difficult opponents," he said.
"It was an outstanding game from Liyana Juraimi who was a driving force to get the win under lights."
Launceston City also had a day to remember with a 6-2 win over Somerset.
Isabella Taylor scored a hat-trick after Eleanor Lyall struck twice in the opening 10 minutes with Jalyssa O'Byrne completing the scoring for City.
Erica Martin and Lila Wijesingha-Frohmander netted for the Sharks.
The battle of the top two proved a tight affair but Meg Connolly's umpteenth goal of the campaign couldn't save Riverside Olympic from a 2-1 loss to leaders Burnie United.
It was a similar story for Launceston United with Angelina Von Stieglitz's goal wiped out by Cate Atiken and Georgia Anderson in a 2-1 win for Ulverstone.
In the men's competition, a goal in each half from Daniel Shaw were added to by Brady Colgrave and Tim Roberts as Riverside recorded a 4-2 win over Burnie. Ryan Stead and a cracking Jaiden Broome strike were United's reply.
A week after smashing five past Olympic, Beau Blizzard had to settle for a hat-trick in Somerset's 6-1 win at Launceston City who had opened the scoring through Jack Lawton.
Goals from Pat Lanau-Atkinson, Bryley Jordan and Dan Sparshot couldn't save Peter Savill's Northern Rangers from a 5-3 loss to Devonport Strikers.
Sebastian Gardiner was on target in Launceston United's 3-1 loss to Ulverstone.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
