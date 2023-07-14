Launceston Tornadoes' frustrating NBL1 South season has finished with a disappointing derby loss to Hobart Chargers.
A long campaign came to an end with an 83-69 defeat at the Hobart Netball and Sports Centre.
The hosts were too strong, winning the opening three quarter including the third by 10 points. Torns edged the last but it was too little too late.
Olivia West sank 22 points and added seven rebounds with teammates Micah Simpson and Sharna Appleby both contributing 11 points and five rebounds but could not match the Chargers' stats.
Cori Coleman claimed a game-high 25 points with Kayla Steindl recording a double double of 19 points and 16 rebounds as Zoe Banks (17 points) and Sarah O'Neill (15) also made healthy contributions to the home cause.
The Torns were without star players Keely Froling, Macey Crawford and Charli Kay - who has been selected by Basketball Australia to attend the NBA Without Borders program - but coach Sarah Veale wasn't using that as an excuse.
"In terms of where we finished, we're obviously disappointed with that," she said.
"But on the flip side of that, we've had such an amazing amount of experience with our young girls. I'm super proud of the girls and what we've actually achieved with. Some of these girls have never played NBL1 before."
The result sees the Launceston side finish with nine wins and 13 losses and sitting in 13th place, one win more than the Chargers.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
