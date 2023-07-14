The Examiner
Australian Federal Police charge Launceston man with alleged possession of child abuse material

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated July 14 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 6:00pm
"Further information will be provided at an appropriate time," the AFP spokesperson said. Picture from file.
The Australian Federal Police have charged a CatholicCare employee in Launceston with one count of allegedly possessing child abuse material and one count of allegedly possessing a bestiality product.

