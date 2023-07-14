The Australian Federal Police have charged a CatholicCare employee in Launceston with one count of allegedly possessing child abuse material and one count of allegedly possessing a bestiality product.
An AFP spokesperson said the 34-year-old man was charged following an investigation by the Tasmanian Joint Anti-Exploitation Team.
"Further information will be provided at an appropriate time," the spokesperson said.
In a statement, a CatholicCare media representative said the "AFP has informed CatholicCare they have charged the individual with one count of allegedly possessing child abuse material and one count of allegedly possessing a bestiality product."
"The alleged matters do not relate to any child at a CatholicCare Outside of School Hours Care service."
The employee has been "dismissed from his position following advice from the Australian Federal Police," the statement said.
"Upon receiving information from the AFP, CatholicCare took immediate steps to notify the state regulatory body for education and childcare (Education and Care Unit) and Catholic Education Tasmania," the statement continues.
"Parents of children attending Out of School Hours Care facilities in Launceston have been apprised and offered access to support and counselling."
"The individual concerned had passed all pre-employment certifications, including a valid WWVP check, a national police check, and personal reference checks before working with CatholicCare," the statement said.
CatholicCare's executive manager for early learning and care sent a letter dated 13 July to parents and caregivers informing them of the matter.
"Upon receiving information from the APF, we immediately stood down the individual from his position, and he is not permitted to enter school grounds or our out-of-school hours facilities," the letter says.
The letter notes that the worker has appeared in court and was granted bail, and is due to reappear before the court in August.
"CatholicCare Tasmania and the Archdiocese of Hobart have zero tolerance towards the mistreatment of children and vulnerable people in our care and strongly support the role of police and courts in prosecuting such matters," the letter says.
The letter advises recipients to be "mindful" of legal responsibilities regarding public comment as the matter is before the courts and offers free counselling to families.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
