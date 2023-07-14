Flinders Council Mayor Rachel Summers will join other mayors in the North East in pushing back against mergers, saying that her council has "no desire, need or want to be amalgamated."
There are a range of concerns around mergers, she said, including major job losses.
Flinders has been presented with three merger options.
In the first, Flinders would remain independent with Dorset and George Town merging, and Break O'Day obtaining Bicheno.
The second would see Flinders remaining independent with Dorset and Break O' Day merging.
While Flinders would remain independent in two scenarios, Cr Summers said the she was opposed to them "out of support" to other communities who don't want to amalgamate but also because those mergers would have consequences for Flinders Council.
When it comes to competing for grants and state funding, "the larger the council, the more attention they're going to get", she said.
"So if we're having to go up against larger councils for everything, it's probably going to make it a lot harder for us to get funding, and that's going to affect our community," Cr Summer said.
She said as a small council, her constituents had major concerns about representation.
It would be "taking the local out of local government", she said.
Cr Summers said Flinders has a population of less than 1000 and a voting population of around 750 people.
She said if Flinders was amalgamated into a large council, there's not much expectation that they would get the votes to get on a council.
If they did manage to do that, they'd only have one person on a nine or 12-person council room, she said.
"We're not going to be able to have much of a say about what happens to our island."
Flinders is all about valuing its islands, its way of living and keeping it free from big developments which might be more supported by larger councils, the mayor said.
She said the effects of job losses from the council could have trickle down effects into the community.
If people can't get permanent or full-time work, they'd leave the island and take their kids out of school which means that the school could lose funding and let staff go, Cr Summer said.
She said if the population of Flinders Island dropped to a certain level, it would affect council services and health services that the community accessed.
Flinders Council also offers other services such as funerals and festivals on the island.
"We don't run them to make millions of dollars out of them," Cr Summers said.
"We run them because we're a community-based organisation, but would another council see that the same way?"
Cr Summers also had concerns the process not being rolled out in "the most constructive way" and a lack of consultation with the people on the island.
The board isn't making it "easy for people to engage with", she said.
"It's like they've made a decision and they're just going through the motions so that they can say we've engaged the community," Cr Summers said.
Her message to the board and the local government minister was that more information for reform and evidence over the benefits of mergers was needed.
"Tell us how we're going to be better off," Cr Summers said
"Don't just say 'you'll have access to more services'.
"Tell us what services are we going to have access to? How are we going to be better off? How are we going to be financially better off?"
Flinders has already started its community consultation and will be finalising its submission to the board at the next council meeting, Cr Summers said.
"We will not go gently into the night," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.