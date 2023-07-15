The Launceston Airport was named a finalist for the Australian Aviation Awards for airport of the year this week.
The announcement follows their success last year, where they won first place at the inaugural Australian aviation awards gala.
Head of planning development and customer experience Ilya Brucksch said they were "ecstatic" about being nominated.
"Being named airport of the year in 2022 was a huge accomplishment for us, especially coming out of COVID, and this new acknowledgement for 2023 is really quite amazing," Mr Brucksch said.
"It speaks to the fact we haven't slowed down; we're ranking as the number three airport nationally for recovery around flights and passengers."
The award recognises a number of different attributes, including biosecurity measures, major milestones and demonstrating innovation.
"We submitted an application and were hopeful we'd reach the finals again this year and we're very pleased as a result," Mr Brucksch said.
He said airport traffic had reached 97 per cent of pre-COVID levels.
"It's been a real milestone for us," he said.
"We're recorded as one of the fastest recovering airports across Australia, and we're outperforming the key markets in Melbourne and Sydney from a domestic perspective.
"Our team here at the airport is working furiously to cater for the growth opportunity that we're going to see in in the next financial year, and our focus really has shifted from recovery and growth in passenger numbers."
The awards are held August 31 at the The Star in Sydney.
