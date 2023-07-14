Then and now: Launceston's Paterson Bridge turns 50

This week I've found some more photos from around the Tamar Basin, out of The Examiner's photographers archive.
This time of a well-used icon across the river.
Paterson Bridge is, perhaps not conventionally beautiful, but the way it sweeps and frames the view in the photos, it could make you feel like you arrive into town when driving across.
The Paterson Bridge was officially opened on November 2, 1973, by premier Eric Reece.
This is the concrete bridge which is part of the West Tamar Highway at the mouth of the Cataract Gorge.
Mr L. Whittle, of Talbot Road, drove the first private car across the first two lanes of the new Gorge Bridge at 3.28pm.
In the opposite lane were all the official cars of ministers, the mayor and engineers that worked on the bridge.
The remaining two lanes were still being constructed and opened later in the year.
The Examiner reported on August 1, 1973, that with no footpath added, pedestrians could not use the new bridge.
At a Launceston City Council meeting, Alderman Geoff Finney said he was surprised that signs had been erected forbidding pedestrians to use the bridge.
He said Paterson Bridge was a popular spot for tourists as it provided a good place to take photographs of the Penny Royal motel, Kings Park and the yachts in the river.
A Public Works Department spokesman said it was never intended that the bridge would be used by pedestrians.
However, they had been allowed to use the safety kerb on the completed section of the bridge for a short period "to see how it went."
He said that the safety factor had to be maintained. There would be a lot of heavy traffic using the bridge.
It had been planned that pedestrians should use Kings Bridge to get to the West Tamar.
2/11/1973: Two lanes of the Paterson Bridge, which will be officially opened today, have been in use since March
27/7/1973: The second carriageway of the Paterson bridge in Launceston is expected to be opened in October. Contractors John Holland constructions had finished laying the concrete decking on the spans.
12/7/2023: The view now, Paterson Bridge over the Tamar basin. Looking towards Launceston city, with Stillwater and Kings Park.
20/7/1972: The steel box for the new Gorge Bridge in Launceston, will be lowered into place soon. It is one of four that will eventually be laid across the river.
Eastern approach and outlet for the new Gorge Bridge. The road to the left will link up with Brisbane Street.
2/11/1973 : Mr L. Whittle, of Talbot Road, drove the first private car across the new Gorge Bridge at 3.28pm.
1976: Aerial view over Royal Park, and what is now Home Point towards the Cataract Gorge bridge and Paterson Bridge.
7/06/2016 Floodwaters flow under Kings and Paterson bridges.
30/10/1974: White pebbles in between the lanes across the Paterson Bridge.
Paul Scambler, Senior Photographer
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
