Australian soccer fan Matilda Smith is delighted to put her name behind Australia's World Cup campaign.
The 11-year-old grabbed the chance to lend her support to Sam Kerr's Green and Gold Army as they chase golden glory on home soil this week.
The Matildas ran a competition to find 23 girls named Matilda who could present the squad with their World Cup shirts and the Launceston United under-14 Mustangs defender was duly called up for national duty.
In front of a huge crowd in Melbourne's Federation Square including parents Emily and Tony and brother Cooper, Matilda presented the no.8 shirt to midfielder Alex Chidiac.
"I was really excited to meet the Matildas," said the St Thomas More's School pupil. "I was really nervous but when I went on stage I was excited. They were so nice."
Matilda's mum said the family were thrilled when they heard she had been invited to the presentation.
"Matilda was super excited and very happy," she said.
"She was nervous because she had to practise what to do but very excited as well, it was a great experience for her.
"She did not know who she was going to present it to and she got Alex. We did not know much about her so did a bit of a Google and I think she'll be watching her closely."
Chidiac is a 24-year-old midfielder from Sydney who has played for several A-League Women's sides plus Atlético Madrid. She is now with American NWSL club Racing Louisville and has amassed 27 senior appearances for the national side.
Matilda has been playing soccer since she was five and says she loves the sport.
"I like playing in defence and sometimes midfield. I like my teammates and my coaches, they support me when I play. Launceston United are really kind and encourage me."
She is also grateful for the name her parents chose for her.
"I've always liked it," she said.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
