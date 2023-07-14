Weekly wrap: Milestones, manoeuvres and medical care

One of the many things I love about my job is reflecting our community back to itself, telling the stories you want to hear. Since I arrived in Launceston, one of the big issues has been locals' vocal disdain for self-serve checkouts. When Coles at Newstead installed some, we reported on it, and our readers went off. From there, we sought comment from Independent grocers, the Chamber of Commerce and Unions. Here is one of those yarns from our tenacious Molly Appleton.