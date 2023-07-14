Weekly wrap: Milestones, manoeuvres and medical care

G'day readers,
Journalists love to follow a story from the first news tip to its logical or sometimes illogical conclusion. We're a curious bunch here at the Examiner, and this week resulted in us reporting on some milestones, some political manoeuvres and some good news on the medical front.
Stephanie Dalton reported this week that after a long wait, a Launceston Medicare Urgent Care Clinic (UCC) would be established and start seeing patients. This is good news for many in our community.
After all the campaigning and door-knocking, we have a new mayor. Two months after Cr Danny Gibson's resignation as mayor, the City of Launceston has announced a victor from the contested by-election. Duncan Bailey followed election day to the end, reported the winner and told us about his path to the top job.
One of the many things I love about my job is reflecting our community back to itself, telling the stories you want to hear. Since I arrived in Launceston, one of the big issues has been locals' vocal disdain for self-serve checkouts. When Coles at Newstead installed some, we reported on it, and our readers went off. From there, we sought comment from Independent grocers, the Chamber of Commerce and Unions. Here is one of those yarns from our tenacious Molly Appleton.
Josh Partridge tells us Launnie footy stalwart Brenton Cook celebrated 300 games for St Pats yesterday. Well done, Brenton, that is a big milestone to achieve.
The Cataract Gorge Walk was closed to the public last weekend when a privately-owned retaining wall gave way. But Hamish Geale reports the consequences of the landslip may be more serious than first expected.
Charmaine Manuel broke the story on Friday about a CatholicCare worker in Launceston who the Australian Federal Police charged following an investigation by the Tasmanian Joint Anti-Exploitation Team. This story has a long way to go, and we will cover it with the sensitivity and vigour it deserves.
I'll leave you with the Brilliant David Pope. His cartoons always hit the spot.
Thank you for reading the weekly wrap and the Examiner. I appreciate it immensely.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
