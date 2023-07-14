The Examiner
Council and Politics

Bridget Archer and Noel Pearson host listening post in Brisbane Street Mall

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
July 14 2023 - 5:30pm
Liberal member for Bass Bridget Archer MP joined Cape York Indigenous leader Noel Pearson to discuss the Voice to Parliament referendum with the Launceston community on Friday.

