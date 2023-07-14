Liberal member for Bass Bridget Archer MP joined Cape York Indigenous leader Noel Pearson to discuss the Voice to Parliament referendum with the Launceston community on Friday.
Ms Archer said if the referendum failed, it would be a "difficult moment in Australia's history."
"Even my own leader Peter Dutton, who is obviously supporting the no case has said that if the referendum fails, it will set back the cause of reconciliation in this country," Ms Archer said.
"So even no proponents are saying that if the referendum fails, it will set reconciliation back and that alone is the reason why I'm going to fight every day for a yes until until referendum day.
"We can't afford to set the cause of reconciliation back in this country, and we can't afford to see those gaps of Indigenous disadvantage get bigger."
Mr Pearson said he would "go to the opening of an envelope for the cause of yes."
"I'm very pleased Bridget asked me to come here. Basically, we're saying this is the most important vote and a great opportunity for Australia and Tasmania," Mr Pearson said.
"It's probably the most important vote we're likely to have ever on the subject of Indigenous people and Australia in our entire history."
He said there was still some confusion around the Voice, but there was time to get informed.
"Those who are still uncertain should keep having conversations, there's no need to come to a position straightaway," he said.
Mr Pearson said the thought of a no result was like the "edge of a precipice."
"You really don't' want to look down... it's something I try not to contemplate because I hope it's something that never comes to pass."
