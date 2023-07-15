Affordable housing is not something that all Australians have access to, and it disproportionately affects high-risk communities such as women and children.
Census data has shown that in Launceston, 6.5 per cent of households are insecurely housed. This means that 6.5 per cent of the population is either experiencing homelessness, spending more than 30 per cent of their pay on rent, or living in overcrowded homes.
The wait time for social housing in Tasmania has blown out to more than two years because we do not have enough housing supply to meet demand.
The Albanese Labor Government took to the last federal election a plan to help address housing insecurity and the nationwide lack of supply. The Housing Australia Future Fund Bill would establish the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund, whose returns would help fund social and affordable housing.
In its first five years, this fund would help to deliver 30,000 new social and affordable rental homes, provide $200 million for housing in Indigenous communities, $100 million for housing for women and children impacted by domestic violence and women at risk of homelessness, and $30 million to build housing for veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
It is frightening the short-sightedness and political games that have been played over this issue. This legislation could have passed many weeks and months ago if it wasn't for the Greens, Liberal and National parties.
Parliament is supposed to act in the national interest, to help people. But the actions of the Greens, the Liberals and the Nationals have been terrifying.
The Greens are not representatives of the Australian people but rather are showing their true colours. To join forces with the Liberal Party to stop building 30,000 social and affordable homes is destructive and will hurt Tasmanians.
The Greens want an unrealistic outcome, while the Government wants to get on and start building houses. While the Greens engage in political point scoring to their base, they are disadvantaging the Tasmanian community, which would have received at least 1,200 new homes, which we desperately need now. Delay means a greater risk of homelessness for more Tasmanians.
The Greens' vote to delay building 30,000 social and affordable homes across the country displays that they will not work in the national interest. Politics is a serious business, yet the Greens want to play games with the lives of Tasmanians who want a roof over their heads.
So as the nights get longer and colder, and more and more Tasmanians do whatever it takes to stay warm, I hope the Greens think about homeless Tasmanians. Every Tasmanian deserves the security and dignity of a home. I do not want to live in a country where politicians block housing for people living in cars, couch surfing or have been forced out into the street, parks or under bridges. The Albanese Government was elected to govern, but we now have a 'no-alition' in the Senate made up of The Liberals, Nationals and Greens, who won't let the Government get on with governing and changing the country for the better.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.