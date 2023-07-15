The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OPINION: Liberals, Nationals and Greens housing arguments cause delays

By Senator Helen Polley
July 15 2023 - 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Helen Polley
Senator Helen Polley

Affordable housing is not something that all Australians have access to, and it disproportionately affects high-risk communities such as women and children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.