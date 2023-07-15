So as the nights get longer and colder, and more and more Tasmanians do whatever it takes to stay warm, I hope the Greens think about homeless Tasmanians. Every Tasmanian deserves the security and dignity of a home. I do not want to live in a country where politicians block housing for people living in cars, couch surfing or have been forced out into the street, parks or under bridges. The Albanese Government was elected to govern, but we now have a 'no-alition' in the Senate made up of The Liberals, Nationals and Greens, who won't let the Government get on with governing and changing the country for the better.