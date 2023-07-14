The Examiner
A pair of De Brazza's monkeys are the newest additions to Tasmania Zoo

By Duncan Bailey
Updated July 14 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:55pm
Tasmania Zoo welcomed some special additions to the family on Friday, a male and female pair of De Brazza's monkeys.

