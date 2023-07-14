Tasmania Zoo welcomed some special additions to the family on Friday, a male and female pair of De Brazza's monkeys.
After a long journey from the USA, Millie and Jefferson will stay at at the zoo for a short while before heading over to a more permanent home in Queensland.
Zookeeper Riley Lowe said they were the only De Brazza's monkeys currently in Australia.
"They're part of a collaborative work we're doing with the Darling Downs Zoo in Queensland, they approached us and asked if we could help with the import and we couldn't say no to that," Mr Lowe said.
"We're pretty privileged they asked us, so they'll be staying here for a short period of time before moving to their eventual home in Queensland."
Named after the explorer Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza, the monkeys are native to Central Africa and prefer deep rainforests as their habitat.
Mr Lowe said a striking characteristic was their "big, beautiful beard."
"They've got a real orange eyebrow as well; they're markings are pretty impressive to look at," Mr Lowe said.
"They're really relaxed and settling in quite well; they're happy to work with us keepers and the process has been really easy for them."
Mr Lowe said eventually the two would breed once they're older.
"They're only four years old which is still quite young; they'll breed and being the first ones in Australia, the plan is they'll establish a population and we'll be able to work with Darling Down Zoo to establish a breeding program," Mr Lowe said.
"This is a good example of what zoos can achieve when they work together... establishing new species and bringing cool new things in that a lot of Australians have never seen, or haven't seen in a long time."
He said along with the new additions, things were picking up at the zoo as school holidays approached.
"It's always busy around school holidays, winter holidays tend to be a quieter period but it doesn't mean we're sitting around twiddling our thumbs," he said.
"We've seen lots of not only locals but interstate visitors as well."
