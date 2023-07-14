The major milestones continue at St Pats, with Brenton Cook set to chalk up game 300 against Lilydale on Saturday.
He follows in the footsteps of close mates Tim Faul and Andrew Scolyer who have celebrated their 300th and 250th games respectively in the past two months.
"I'm pretty honoured to have played so many games for such a respected club," he said.
"I'm just happy to be a small part of something that's been around for such a long time and I've made some really good friends along the way."
The 39-year-old joined the club in 2005, after former workmate Jason Matthews "got in his ear" and then-coach Lenny Towns sealed the deal, with the seniors having won the premiership the year before.
Cook has played 154 senior games at St Pats and wasn't able to replicate the glory of 2004 with a senior flag but has won five premierships in his 146 reserves matches.
"Five premierships is pretty exciting and it was pretty special to watch the seniors finally get one there last year," he said.
"After 150 games of seniors and not being able to get one up there myself, to see those boys win one was really good."
The success is one of the major reasons that Cook keeps coming back to the Saints, where he has kicked 268 goals.
During his 19 seasons at club, he has only missed 23 games and his longevity was rewarded with life membership back in 2016.
Thanking his family and friends, as well as the club itself, Cook is just hoping to get the win on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.