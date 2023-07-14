The future of Targa Tasmania remains up in the air after the re-scheduled 2023 race was cancelled.
Organisers pulled the pin on the October 23 to 28 race on Friday, July 14, and cited the delay in the safety review panel process as reason for their decision.
The review, which is now into its 15th month, was expected to be complete by July 1, however, the ongoing delay has left tarmac rallying "without a clear future direction".
Targa CEO Mark Perry was disappointed to have to cancel the event three months out, but felt that there was no other choice.
"We have waited and been incredibly patient with the process but there are still a number of outstanding issues that are yet to be resolved," Perry said.
"Given we need certainty well in advance of running these events, we have no other choice other than to cancel our 2023 events."
Perry said every effort had been made to get competitors onto the road this year, and understood that it was a tough position for them to be in.
"Competitors are also waiting on a clear direction of what the future looks like for them, so are rightly holding off on entering our events," he said.
"This in turn has forced us to cancel our 2023 events, after postponing TARGA Tasmania earlier in the year to hopefully give the process more time to be effectively implemented.
"We have sincerely tried as hard as we can to ensure the return of TARGA this year. It is another sad day for everyone involved in TARGA."
Targa Tasmania was not the only event to be cancelled on Friday, with the organisation also cancelling the Targa Great Barrier Reef race that was scheduled to take place in just seven weeks.
Despite the immediate uncertainty, Perry was eager to look to the future and racing in 2024.
"We will now focus on an exciting return of TARGA Tasmania in its traditional place on the calendar from April 8 to 13, 2024" Perry said.
The safety review was commissioned following Tony Seymour's death during the 2022 race - one of four to occur at the event the past two years.
Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869
