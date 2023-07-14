Tasmanian Children's Commissioner Leanne McLean has advised the state government to raise the age for criminal responsibility from 10 to 14 years with no exceptions within the next two years.
Ms McLean on Friday released a 55-page document which detailed her advice to Premier Jeremy Rockliff and three relevant ministers.
She said her advice recommended a new non-criminalising response to prevent and respond to a child's harmful behaviour.
"The notion that a 10-year-old can currently be arrested, taken into custody in a prison watch-house, charged with a crime, taken through a court system and ultimately detained is completely out of step with modern community expectations for responses to the harmful behaviour of children," Ms McLean said.
"Further, the existing criminalising response is largely ineffective in helping the child change their behaviour."
Tasmania Legal Aid Director Kristen Wylie said the change would bring Tasmania in line with the international and now national benchmark of 14 years.
The criminal justice system is largely designed for adults," she said.
"The earlier children are involved in the system, the more entrenched they become."
Institute of Public Affairs deputy executive director Daniel Wild this week appeared at a Legislative Council inquiry on adult imprisonment and youth detention in Tasmania.
He said raising the age of criminal responsibility to 14 years would encourage adults to get any children under that age to commit crimes as there would be no penalty.
"We just don't see how it's going to at all work to reduce crime and it could actually get more of those young people in a criminal syndicate situation which will actually make things much worse," Mr Wild said.
Government minister Roger Jaensch on Friday said the government was working to raise the age of entry into detention to 14 years.
He said Attorney-General Elise Archer was working with her interstate counterparts on a nationally consistent approach to raising the age of criminal responsibility.
Ms McLean said the government's commitment to raising the age of entry into detention did not go far enough.
"Changing the age of detention alone will not solve the problems leading to them coming to the attention of police in the first place," she said.
"Research clearly shows that the earlier a child comes into contact with the justice system, the more likely they are to keep re-offending.
"We must change our entire response to solve this problem."
Greens acting leader Rosalie Woodruff said the horse had bolted on a nationally consistent approach to raising the age of criminal responsibility.
"Tasmania has two choices - to do the right thing for Tasmanian children and commit to raising the age to 14 years or to continue to criminalise children and lock them up, despite the clear evidence of the lifelong harms and increase in re-offending this causes," she said.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
