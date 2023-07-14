The Examiner
Pressure in Tasmania to raise the age of criminal responsibility

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated July 14 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:30pm
Tasmania's Children's Commissioner says a commitment from the government to raise the age of detention to 14 years in the state does not go far enough.
Tasmanian Children's Commissioner Leanne McLean has advised the state government to raise the age for criminal responsibility from 10 to 14 years with no exceptions within the next two years.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

