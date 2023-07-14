A Deloraine woman kneed a council worker three times in the groin in an episode of aggression near Royal Park earlier this year, the Magistrates Court in Launceston has heard.
The woman first encountered the worker early in the morning as he was assisting fire fighters to put out a fire in the area. She approached him and the firefighters and verbally abused them.
The council worker did not know the woman.
Later that day, she saw him again as he was walking on Park Street and began verbally abusing him.
The prosecutor told the court that the woman then became aggressive, kneeing him in the groin three times, punching his left shoulder and grabbing his shirt near his neck
The man pleaded with the woman and eventually escaped, finding refuge in a nearby shop.
The woman then turned her attention on students from Launceston College who were filming the incident.
Police later found the woman in a tent in Royal Park. She matched the description provided by the worker and was arrested for assault.
They also found on her two pocket knives, a homemade smoking device, and cannabis with a street value of $85.
The woman also faced charges of damaging property and assaulting her mother whose name has been suppressed.
The woman's defence lawyer told the court that she had a difficult upbringing, and a volatile, on-and-off relationship with her mother.
She had also struggled with the use of cannabis and alcohol.
While her substance abuse was not a defence, she was not in her right mind when she attacked the council worker, her lawyer said.
Magistrate Cure said that the most serious aspect of the woman's charges was the assault on the council worker who "would be quite traumatised by this."
The woman's defence said the woman was in stable employment and produced a letter from her employer.
There were "encouraging signs" from her employment, he said.
The woman incurred a conviction and court costs of over a thousand dollars including a fine of $900. She was also given a restraining order of 6 months to not threaten or harrass her mother.
The Magistrate said she had "a degree of optimism" that the woman would not be returning to court.
The Magistrate also ordered a forfeiture of the the pocket knives and smoking device.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
