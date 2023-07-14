The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Deloraine woman faces court over attack on council worker near Royal Park

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated July 14 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man pleaded with the woman and eventually escaped, finding refuge in a nearby shop. Picture from file.
The man pleaded with the woman and eventually escaped, finding refuge in a nearby shop. Picture from file.

A Deloraine woman kneed a council worker three times in the groin in an episode of aggression near Royal Park earlier this year, the Magistrates Court in Launceston has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.