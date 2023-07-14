One of Launceston's most popular walking trails will be out of action for several months following a landslip in Trevallyn.
The Cataract Gorge Walk, a 1km stretch linking Kings Bridge and the Gorge's cliff grounds, was closed to the public last weekend when a privately-owned retaining wall gave way.
The landslip followed a rockslide near Duck Reach last month, and several minor rockfalls near the Gorge Walk in the past few years.
After assessing the situation over the weekend and into this week, City of Launceston has opted to undertake further works to stabilise the hillside.
In a statement, the council said further movement of the South Esk Road property could jeopardise the trail below.
Mayor Matthew Garwood said council understood the walk's popularity and would reopen the trail as soon as it was safe to do so.
"Our priority at all times is the safety of our community," Mr Garwood said.
"However, there is more work we need to undertake over coming weeks to understand ground movement in the vicinity of the Cataract Walk and Trevallyn Steps as a result of the retaining wall failure.
"Given the extremely difficult terrain, and the moisture levels currently in the ground, repair works may be complex and may take several months to complete.
"We want to be transparent with the community that the tracks may remain closed for some months to come, but that we will do everything we can to re-open them safely and quickly."
The Trevallyn Steps will also be closed for the coming months, but all other walking tracks, including the Zig Zag track, will remain open.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
