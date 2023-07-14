As Deloraine and Longford face each other in all four grades, Tigers women's coach Leon Nichols is hoping that will bring out the best in his side.
The Kangaroos clash marks the first time since June 3 that the Tigers' senior men and women's teams have played at the same venue and Nichols is eager to show off their improvement.
"I think that would be a really good thing for the girls, having the boys watching them and seeing the little things the girls have improved on," he said.
"There's about six girls that have never played footy in their life, who right now would probably be in our best six players every week, so moving forward, the signs look really good for us.
"We're a very passionate club and I think it's finally showing and especially having the senior group, committee and supporters right behind them ... I think you'll probably see the best of the Tigers girls on Saturday."
Nichols said president Rob Moore spoke passionately at training on Thursday about the women's team and their progression.
"The whole club is so impressed with what the women's team is doing moving forward and how proud they are that we are part of the club," Nichols said.
"That is something that we really want to achieve and I can finally say now - Longford, one club - that's the feeling in our club and our group now."
Paige Crooks' return helps the side's strength, while the likes of Jess Thomas, Shae and Jade Nichols, Lizzie Stonehouse and Tenelle Hodgetts have all been putting strong performances on the park.
Nichols described their opponents as "the benchmark of the competition" alongside Meander Valley, with the Kangaroos coming off a 134-point win over Evandale.
Deloraine coach Brad Powe was incredibly pleased with the performance, putting it up there with one of their best.
"The most pleasing part was we actually played four quarters, it got pretty slippery and wet after half-time and we didn't drop off at all throughout the game," he said.
"So that's probably the most pleasing result we've had for a four-quarter in my two-and-a-half years with the girls."
Recruit Phoebe Barnett played a major part in that win, kicking seven goals against her former side.
Powe said the impressive game came after "a couple of weeks of struggles" for the 23-year-old.
"We sat down and had a good discussion and just worked on some strategies for us and I think the most pleasing part was she just responded by following what we talked about.
"You could see that the rewards came because it started to come in two games that we'd been talking about it prior and she'd played some good quarters but I think she had 24 possessions, 12 marks and kicked seven goals three."
The other match of the round is East Coast against Meander Valley, while Evandale, George Town and Hillwood have the bye.
The premier division women also have a competition-wide bye.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
