An innovative production coming to the Princess Theatre is blurring the line between cinema and the stage in what its creators call "live film".
At the Earl Arts Centre in July, the stage-play COIL will bring its complex, live video design and story of the joy and pitfalls of nostalgia to shoot a movie in front of a live audience.
Produced by theatre company re:group - whose members span from Hobart to Wollongong and Sydney - COIL has been a critical and audience success with its mixture of humour, pathos and technical execution.
Taking place within the confines of a Video Ezy, the performance pays tribute to the "glory days of the video store" according to its lead and co-creator Steve Wilson-Alexander.
"We wanted to tell the story of video shops closing down and what we're losing in communal and artistic spaces because of it," Wilson-Alexander said.
He said the production was born from the question of whether a person could perform an entire movie on stage by themselves with tricks of the camera, but eventually coalesced into a heartfelt meditation on a changing world.
re:group - which formed a decade ago with over 10 members and was at one time whittled down to one - has previously worked with live film in its other productions, like UFO, which performed and filmed a SciFi movie in real time.
Using a unique video system designed by re:group member Solomon Thomas, the production's stage-play portion is filmed before being "automatically reordered".
"The story of COIL parallels our own story as a theatre collective continuing to make work despite the clear un-viability of it all.
"We're like those video stores trying to survive in the business of live performance in an age of online streaming - that's why filming is an avenue to discuss that.
However, the show doesn't fall in love with nostalgia either, Wilson-Alexander said the performance deals with the complex ideology of saying goodbye.
"It's not great to be stuck in the past," he said.
COIL is showing at the Earl Arts Centre from 7:30pm on Wednesday, Jul 19, and Thursday, July 20. Tickets available at the Theatre North website.
Declan Durrant has a passion in poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
