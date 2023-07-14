The Examiner
YOUR SAY: More should be done to support public schools

July 15 2023 - 8:30am
More should be done to support public schools
I COMMEND Craig Thomson on his excellent article relating to the funding of school education in Australia (The Examiner, June 25). The obscene wastefulness of present funding arrangements is a perfect illustration of essential government priorities in this country. They govern, in the main, to serve the interests of the already advantaged, embracing the motto "To those who have more shall be given".

