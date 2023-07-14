More should be done to support public schools

I AM one of those people that took up smoking later in life in my mid 30's which is probably the worst decision I made that affected my health and lifestyle. The decision by the Federal government to tax these items to make them unfinancial to smoke is working but how far can you go before banning tobacco which will not work because making something illegal only makes it harder to get and brings in the criminal element? People who can't give up can and will go to any lengths to obtain their form of addiction. One of the simpler solutions that come to light is to make cigarettes and tobacco dispensed like medicine with proper programs helping to give up the addiction and in some cases financial predicaments that smoking can cause to a family.

