A year after hosting its first domestic male One-Day Cup match since 2009, Launceston has again featured on the fixture list for 2023-24.
The Tigers will face Victoria, like they did at UTAS Stadium last season, on Saturday, November 11, with the match set to start at 10am.
Last year's contest saw an abundance of runs with both Marcus Harris and Jake Doran scoring centuries as the Tasmanians were defeated by 17 runs.
The men will play three one-day and five Sheffield Shield matches in Tasmania, including a run of three consecutive Shield games at the back-end of the season.
The women, who are gunning for a hat-trick of WNCL titles, will get their campaign under way on October 8 in Canberra before playing six matches in Hobart - two in December, two in January and two in February.
October 31: Tasmania v Queensland, Bellerive Oval
November 11: Tasmania v Victoria, UTAS Stadium
February 14: Tasmania v Western Australia, Bellerive Oval
October 26 to 29: Tasmania v Queensland, Bellerive Oval
November 18 to 21: Tasmania v New South Wales, Bellerive Oval
February 16 to 19: Tasmania v Western Australia, Bellerive Oval
March 1 to 4: Tasmania v Victoria, Bellerive Oval
March 11 to 14: Tasmania v South Australia, Bellerive Oval
December 12: Tasmania v South Australia, Bellerive Oval
December 14: Tasmania v South Australia, Bellerive Oval
January 15: Tasmania v Queensland, Bellerive Oval
January 17: Tasmania v Queensland, Bellerive Oval
February 1: Tasmania v Western Australia, Bellerive Oval
February 3: Tasmania v Western Australia, Bellerive Oval
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
