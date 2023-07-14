A winter laser show is attracting thousands to a beach town on the state's East Coast.
And it's sending one lucky visitor to the greatest light show of all - the Northern Lights in Norway.
After last year's sophomore event attracted 10,000-plus across four weeks, this year's Bicheno Beams has pulled 4500 people in two weeks.
A couple from Norway were the first through the gates this year, and many more are expected before the event wraps up on July 22.
"We get people from all over the place," Bicheno Beams committee member Kathleen Poole said.
"We get lots of families, people that come every year and bring their children.
"They usually stay a couple of nights and they can see both shows, some stay longer and incorporate the penguin tour as well."
Bicheno Beams is a free event that relies on grants, donations and fundraisers.
This year, a 12-day cruise for two through Norway is being raffled off to help cover costs.
Mrs Poole said the event was worth attending on consecutive nights, and helped bring business to Bicheno during winter.
"We have two soundtracks - an Indigenous and a pop - and they alternate over each night and each show runs for approximately 15 minutes," she said.
"It's turning it on in the off-season - it creates a lot of business for every aspect of the town, it just brings so many people in."
Check-in is at 5.30pm for daily 6pm shows, and food is usually available on Friday and Saturday nights.
The show will run in the rain - "it's actually better in the rain because the lasers are cut by the rain and they look like diamonds" - but not in a thunderstorm.
Bicheno Beams is on Instagram, Facebook and at www.bichenobeams.com
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
