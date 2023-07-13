Stillwater Restaurant and Seven Rooms set the standard for five-star boutique dining and accommodation in Launceston.
Perfectly positioned in an old refurbished mill on the Tamar River at the mouth of the spectacular Cataract Gorge, Stillwater is synonymous with impeccable service and personalised attention to detail.
The four current business owners boast over 80 years of experience in hospitality and understand what draws customers from home and abroad to their fabulous location.
"Most of our guests are looking for an experience with quality produce and service," restaurateur and co-owner Bianca Welsh said.
"Our team are skilled at providing exceptional service tailored to each individual's needs, from business to leisure, to a casual experience, to a special occasion.
"Our senior team are long-term industry professionals passionate about hospitality and strive for best practice across the board.
"We endeavour not only to meet but exceed expectations, no matter what those expectations are. We are also known for excellent environmental standards and provide a mentally healthy working environment that attracts top talent. We aim to be leaders in all that we do."
The restaurant has been trading since 2000, famously earning the Renault Haute Cuisine Fine Dining award in 2001, which established Stillwater as a culinary destination.
Most recently, Stillwater was awarded the prestigious Age Good Food Guide editorial hat three years in a row - the only restaurant in Northern Tasmania to be recognised thus by the respected industry list.
Open for lunch Monday to Saturday and dinner Tuesday to Saturday - Stillwater restaurant showcases the best Tasmanian produce available, with a focus as ever on what's in season.
In 2019 Stillwater Seven opened seven superbly appointed hotel rooms located above the restaurant, all with water views, adding to the Stillwater experience.
Individually styled with modern amenities and meticulous attention to detail, the rooms are cosy and elegant, bursting with abundance as epitomised by Seven's infamous (for all the right reasons) 'mini-bars'.
Positioned in each of the Seven Rooms and generously stocked with local produce, these mini bars operate on an honour system that, in turn, honours local providores of Tasmanian gin, whiskey, wine, sweet treats, snacks and more.
Enhancing the luxe vibe, much of the furniture and fittings throughout the rooms and restaurant are Tasmanian made, including new locally crafted chairs by Matt Prince. All rooms also boast bath and skincare ranges from the Tamar Valley and an assortment of books from Tasmanian authors, both fiction and non-fiction.
In-house guests are treated to a beautiful continental breakfast included in their rate with local pastries, housemade granola, local cheese and charcuterie, fruit and spreads, with the Stillwater team delivering locally roasted espresso coffee right to your hotel room door in the morning.
Open for coffee, wine, or cocktail with a snack between lunch and dinner, Stillwater is located right at the mouth of the Cataract Gorge, the perfect spot to sit and ponder whilst looking over the water or celebrating with loved ones.
For inquiries or more information, phone 03 6331 4153 or visit stillwater.com.au. For reservations, email reservations@stillwater.net.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.