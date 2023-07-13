The Examiner
Officers to be fitted with cameras at Tasmanian detention facility

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated July 13 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:26pm
The Ashley Youth Detention Centre currently houses 19 detainees.
The government is within months of clarifying a firm timeline for the closure of the Ashley Youth Detention Centre, Children and Young People Minister Roger Jaensch has told a parliamentary committee.

